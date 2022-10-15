Capital wide receiver Elijah Rodriguez attempts a diving catch Saturday in the Jaguars' 36-20 district win over Albuquerque High. Rodriguez had a 69-yard touchdown catch later in the game that he tipped over a Bulldogs defender to himself.
Matthew Lovato, left, yells as teammates celebrate around Andrew Rodriguez following his 96-yard kickoff return touchdown Saturday. Lovato had the game's opening score with a 14-yard touchdown reception, before Rodriguez made it 12-7.
Capital's Francisco Diaz hits Erick Aceves to force one of the Jaguars' five fumbles Saturday. "This feels good," senior linebacker Francisco Diaz said of the win. "We're always the underdog, and we just want to prove people wrong. We love to prove people wrong. We're the littlest guys, and we just have the heart to this game. We just want to come out and give us a chance to make the playoffs."
Anthony Anaya basked in the victorious Saturday afternoon sun, laying at midfield with his Capital football jersey and shoulder pads tossed to his side like business tie on a Friday night.
It was the last time the senior safety could do that in his prep football career, and he enjoyed the final moments of playing at Jaguar Field after a 36-20 District 5-6A win over Albuquerque High. While the win was a moment for seniors to savor, they also know this was just the first step in a longshot journey to make the Class 6A playoffs.
They can dream for one more week, at least. Capital (4-4 overall, 1-1 in 5-6A) showed plenty of moxie, overcoming its usual round of self-inflicted errors (16 penalties for 132 yards) and deficits of 7-6 and 14-12. But the Jaguars also had to find a different way to move the ball, as Albuquerque High allowed just 72 rushing yards.
So, Capital turned to the right arm of senior quarterback Julian Muñoz, who responded with 186 passing yards and two touchdowns while also adding 31-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter that gave his team a 19-14 lead.
With a swarming defense that made the Bulldogs' plodding offense even more laborious, Capital had a recipe that, while not perfect, was successful. Despite being on the field for 68 plays, Capital held the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-3) to just 86 yards on 44 attempts on the ground and forced five fumbles. The Jaguars recovered three of them on promising Albuquerque High drives and also had a goal line stand in the second quarter.
"Our guys, they believe," Capital head coach Joaquin Garcia said. "They know we're capable of stopping people if we do what we're supposed to do."
The hiccups got Garcia's ire. There were 11 infractions in the first half, and some of them came at key moments when the defense appeared to make stops.
There was a roughing-the-passer call on Fernando Martinez in the opening quarter that nullified an Isaac Houlihan fourth-down incompletion at the Capital 43-yard line. The Jaguars later forced a turnover on downs at the Capital 38.
That allowed the offense to find a rhythm in the passing game, as Muñoz connected on all three of his passes on the drive for 47 yards, his last to Matthew Lovato for a 14-yard touchdown pass to give Capital a 6-0 lead just 1:55 into the second quarter.
When the Jaguars stopped the Bulldogs at the Capital 1 on the ensuing drive, it appeared momentum was firmly in the host team's favor. Then came penalties that thwarted Capital's attempt to get out of its own end zone. A holding infraction and an ineligible player downfield infraction placed the ball back at the Capital 2. When Muñoz fumbled in the end zone and Lucas Armijo fell on the ball, the Bulldogs were up 7-6 with 1:45 left in the opening half.
The lead lasted all of 10 seconds as Andrew Rodriguez returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown that out Capital back on top at 12-7.
"It changed our motivation," Rodriguez said. "It helped us a lot. It got us going."
All of that was undone, in part to Capital penalties. A personal foul flag on the kickoff gave Albuquerque High the ball at its 44. The Bulldogs reached the Capital 27 and faced a fourth-and-5 when Erick Sanchez was tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave Albuquerque High new life at the Capital 13.
Three plays later, Houlihan hit Migual Adame for a 4-yard touchdown pass at :04 and it was 14-12, Bulldogs.
When Garcia was told of the 132 yards in penalty yards, he muttered a disgusted, "Ugh."
"We were killing ourselves," Garcia said. "They put us in horrible positions. That's not good. We can't do that, and the kids understand that. If we do what we're supposed to, this isn't even close."
Muñoz provided the calm in a sea of chaos from pink flags (in honor of Cancer Awareness Month). On the opening second-half drive, he connected on his first two passes and took advantage of a personal-foul penalty on the Bulldogs to set up a signature moment. He pulled the ball on a run-pass option and zipped through the right side of the offensive line for a 31-yard touchdown and a 19-14 lead at the 10:36 mark that was never relinquished.
Muñoz finished the day completing a season-best 9 of 16 passes, and his yardage was also a season high.
"He got comfortable with it and he started letting the ball go on the fly," Rodriguez said. "He wasn't hesitating."
Muñoz set the season-high when he connected with Elijah Rodriguez, who tipped the pass over a Bulldogs defender to himself and ran untouched for a 69-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and a 33-14 lead.
It made up for the previous play, in which Rodriguez almost made an equally remarkable catch in which he tried to one-hand a Muñoz pass that he instead caught off of his own deflection but was called incomplete. Of the two plays, Elijah said the second one was better.
"That went for a touchdown," he said with a smile.
As great as the win was, the seniors still see a long path toward their ultimate goal — the Class 6A playoffs. The Jaguars have a short week to prepare for their road trip to Clovis on Thursday. Garcia said he intends Wednesday's practice being a normal one instead of a normal walk-through the day before a game.
"We got a short week, and they have to pay attention," Garcia said. "We just got to be ready."
But Saturday was a moment to savor, and Anaya bathed in it.