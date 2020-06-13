Los holidays were over at last y Canutito estaba muy pensativo that morning. Something must have been bothering him porque no estaba brincando nor playing with anything. Grama Cuca noticed el cambio en el muchachito esa mañana but she decided to leave him alone hasta que pudiera hacerlo figure out.
Toda el día hizo dragged on minute by minute y hora por hora. Al fín it was supper time y Canutito just kept poking en su comida with the fork. Watching the boy picándole a su supper con su tenedor instead of eating it, Grama Cuca started to get worried. Apenada, she looked at him y le dijo: “M’hijo, what’s going on? ¿Qué estás enfermo, or why aren’t you eating nada esta noche?
Canutito paused por un momento y comenzó: “Grama, do you believe que una persona puede hacer change su forma? I mean, es posible for someone to change his form de ser una persona a ser un animal?”
“I think que you have been watching way too much TV, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said. “What you are asking me sounds como un episodio de Lost in Space o de Star Trek. Esas ideas son puro science fiction.”
Canutito kept looking down, mirando hacia el suelo. When he did look up, Grama Cuca could see que sus ojos estaban llenos de lágrimas.
“Why don’t you just tell me por qué estás preguntándome all these cosas estrañas?” grama asked him.
“Well,” Canutito began, as he swallowed un big lump que tenía en la garganta, “do you know esa familia que vive down the road de aquí? Ellos tienen the cutest little baby. I used to like jugando con ella pero recently, su mamá, la Mrs. Padilla, told me que I can’t play with her any more porque she has turned into a spider!”
“Ésas son puras mientiras, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca smiled. “That is pure nonsense. I can understand por qué la Mrs. Padilla might think que her baby was a spider porque a veces los babies hacen wiggle their arms and legs a la misma vez y parecen arañas trying to crawl away.”
“I can understand que los babies mueven los brazos y las piernas like a spider, grama,” Canutito said mirándola, “pero su mamá told me que la baby is starting to get hair también. Quizás she might start to get toda greñuda como una araña!”
“Alright, m’hijo,” grama finally said, “Tell me exactly por qué piensas que la baby is turning into a spider.”
“El otro día when I went over pa’case los vecinos I wanted to hold her, pero la baby-ta comenzó a llorar. As she was crying, su mamá told me, ‘Oh, don’t worry about her; ella se está haciendo muy araña’. That’s when I knew que she was turning into a spider!”
Grama Cuca smiled por debajo and she replied. “I think que what her mom probably told you es que la niñita es está haciendo huraña; that means que she won’t go with anyone other than con su mamá.”
Canutito dio un suspiro; he sighed with relief. He was certainly glad que la baby de los vecinos had turned huraña instead of araña …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.