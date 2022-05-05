The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is leading an effort with several state agencies to establish a Joint Information Task Force to provide consolidated information on wildfires and aid available to affected residents.
For fire consequences resources and sheltering needs, call 1-800-432-2080 Option #4.
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in New Mexico due to the damaging wildfires burning in the state. The declaration unlocks millions of dollars in relief for affected individuals and communities.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
Evacuation shelters:
Old Memorial Middle School gym in Las Vegas; call 505-429-0336.
Glorieta Adventure Camps; contact Josh Nelson at 505-757-6161, ext. 713.
San Miguel County Public Works in Las Vegas; call 505-652-8728.
Peñasco High School gym, contact Melissa Sandoval at 575-779-3057.
Red River Convention Center; call 575-754-1708.
Pet and livestock shelters:
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is taking in cats displaced by the fire; call 505-983-4309, ext. 1606. The shelter also is offering supplies for displaced pets and requests donations.
The Santa Fe County Fairgrounds is taking in dogs, cats and chickens; call 505-471-4711.
The Zamora arena is being used to temporarily house livestock and horses; contact livestock inspector Matthew Romero at 575-643-6805.
The Pecos arena is sheltering livestock and horses; contact Freddy Lujan at 505-930-3986 or 505-757-3986.
The Taos County Sheriff’s Posse Arena is being used to house livestock and horses; contact livestock inspector Ruben Baca at 575-770-1490.