Hearing talk about an extended school year is aggravating. While it does seem that online school for the past year has proved to be a less effective learning space, I feel it is important to consider making up for it in future school years rather than adding onto this one. Online school has taken a toll on many people I know, myself included. I feel like an excess school whether it’s in person or online will not help anyone.
Dakota Rose Jackson Fisk, Junior at New Mexico School for the Arts
I’d be upset about it but at the same time I feel like not only me but others could use it. Not being in school has left me feeling unprepared and uncertain about next year.
Ariana Gonzales, sophomore at Santa Fe High School
There has definitely been a significant learning loss this year, and schools and school districts need to take steps to recover. However, I believe that an extended school year has the potential to take a significant toll on students and teachers. A large concern of mine is that an extended school year would not accompany an increase in the overall quality of education that students receive.
Lucas Blakeslee, sophomore at Santa Fe High School
I feel an extended school year would be both helpful and detrimental to students. For the some of us who especially struggled this past school year it would supportive, though to others it would be the opposite and it instead would take away precious mental recuperation time.
Lilia Holladay, sophomore at Santa Fe Preparatory School
Having already endured seemingly endless challenges and adversity throughout the past year, a school year extension would only incite further negativity and continue to dishearten me. Sadly, our senior class has been forced to accept the unfair nature of what should have been our most exciting year of high school and at this point, graduation can’t come soon enough.
Evan Bloodworth, senior at Saint Michaels High School
I understand the benefits of an extended school year but I don’t think that’s the best way to go about the situation. This year has been so taxing that a break is needed so we can return stronger.
Emma Sanders, sophomore at Saint Michaels High School
