WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to approve a budget plan Friday that will pave the way for Congress to quickly pass President Joe Biden’s stimulus plan without votes from congressional Republicans.
The House voted 219-209 to approve the budget plan, which the Senate had already passed early Friday morning, beginning the process of turning Biden’s stimulus proposal into legislation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday she aims to pass Biden’s stimulus plan within two weeks.
The rapid movement by congressional Democrats came as Biden gave his strongest criticism to date of the Republican approach to the stimulus package, suggesting further negotiations with the GOP would likely represent an unacceptable delay to critical relief.
“Are we going to say to millions of Americans who are out of work — many out of work for six months or longer, who have been scarred by this economic and public health crisis — ‘Don’t worry, hang on, things are going to get better’ ?” Biden said in remarks at the White House on Friday. “That’s the Republican answer right now. I can’t in good conscience do that. Too many people in the nation have already suffered for too long.”
Biden’s declaration that he will not wait for Republicans represents a pivotal moment in his presidency, given his pledges restore bipartisanship to Washington.
Biden spent 40 years shaping a political identity as a figure who reaches across the aisle — often attracting mockery or derision for it — and he based his presidential campaign on pulling the country together after the divisiveness of the Trump era.
Biden invited Republicans to the White House for negotiations over the stimulus, and White House officials said they would still try to incorporate GOP ideas into the final package. But on Friday, Biden sounded ready to push ahead with only the Democrats’ tiny majorities reliably behind him.
“I see enormous pain in this country. A lot of folks out of work. A lot of folks going hungry, staring at the ceiling at night wondering, ‘What am I going to do tomorrow?’ ” Biden said. “So I’m going to act, and I’m going to act fast.”
The budget plan passed by the House will direct committees to start working on the details underlying Biden’s
$1.9 trillion stimulus package. The Senate approved that measure in the early morning hours Friday by a 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris
casting the tiebreaking vote in the chamber after more than 15 hours of debate.
The stimulus package would include checks up to $1,400 for low- and moderate-income families, extended jobless benefits, and provide $160 billion to strengthen the public health response to the pandemic, improving the vaccine distribution and increased testing, among other measures.
The Friday votes are the latest sign of a more partisan effort underway in pursuing final passage of Biden’s relief package through a narrow majority.
Top Democrats in both chambers say they are moving with an increased sense of urgency, as the economic recovery from the pandemic continues to show signs of stalling. Meanwhile GOP lawmakers have called for slowing down the relief effort and substantially scaling back the $1.9 trillion effort, which conservatives have derided as unnecessarily increasing the federal deficit.
