WASHINGTON — 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday.
It’s not clear when or where Cain was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. He did not meet with Trump there, according to the campaign.
Cain, 74, was hospitalized after developing “serious” symptoms but is “awake and alert,” according to the statement.
The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chairman of Black Voices for Trump.
Dems: Alleged Russia troop bounty should be pursued ‘relentlessly’
WASHINGTON — The two top Democrats in Congress said Thursday that any threats to U.S. troops must be pursued “relentlessly,” rebuking President Donald Trump after receiving a highly classified briefing about intelligence that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump, who has downplayed the threat, was “soft” on Russian President Vladimir Putin and distracted by less important issues. Trump has called reports of the intelligence assessments a “hoax” and has so far declined to address whether the U.S. has or will respond to Russia.
Trump and the White House have repeatedly insisted the president wasn’t originally briefed because the information was unverified, even though it’s rare for intelligence to be confirmed without a shadow of doubt before it is presented to senior government decision-makers. Officials have told the Associated Press and other news organizations that the information was included in one of the president’s written daily briefings last year and again this year.
Hugh Downs, a genial presence
on TV news and game shows, dies
NEW YORK — Hugh Downs, the genial, versatile broadcaster who became one of television’s most familiar and welcome faces with more than 15,000 hours on news, game and talk shows, has died at age 99.
Downs died of natural causes at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday, said his great-niece, Molly Shaheen.
He worked on NBC’s Today and Tonight shows, the game show Concentration, co-hosted the ABC magazine show 20/20 with Barbara Walters and the PBS series Over Easy and Live From Lincoln Center.
His signature signoff at the end of 20/20 told viewers: “We’re in touch, so you be in touch.”
Michigan couple is charged after armed video confrontation
A Michigan couple have been charged with felonious assault after widely circulated videos showed a white woman pointing a gun at a Black woman in a parking lot in Michigan, the authorities said Thursday.
In the videos, the Black woman and her teenage daughter confront a white man and woman outside a Chipotle restaurant in Orion Township, Mich., on Wednesday.
The exchange quickly escalates from an argument about an apology into accusations of racism, with a gun held only a few feet from the Black woman as she filmed with her cellphone.
Myanmar jade mine collapse
claims lives of at least 162 people
With barely enough time to yell “run,” hundreds of jade miners had only moments to escape their killer: a giant wave of mud and water, more than 20 feet high, propelled out of a pit mine swollen with rainwater.
Weeks of heavy rains, carried by the monsoon, had filled the Wai Khar jade mine in northern Myanmar and turned it into a lake. Miners who were digging for jade illegally near the water’s edge were quickly overwhelmed by the muddy green wave. Some managed to run to higher ground. But many were not so lucky.
By evening, officials said 162 bodies had been recovered.
Mysterious explosion, fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility
A fire ripped through a building at Iran’s main nuclear-fuel production site early Thursday, causing extensive damage to what appeared to be a factory where the country has boasted of producing a new generation of centrifuges.
The United States has warned that such machinery could speed Tehran’s path to building nuclear weapons. The Atomic Energy Agency of Iran acknowledged an “incident” at the desert site but did not term it sabotage. The fire took place inside the nuclear complex at Natanz, where the Iranian desert gives way to barbed wire, anti-aircraft guns and an industrial maze.
The possibility remained that it was an industrial accident.
