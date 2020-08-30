Technically they’re not wrong but, c’mon, they’re as wrong as wrong can be.
Prior to Saturday’s match against the New Mexico United, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks posted the pertinents on their Twitter account. Stuff like game time, opponent, site, hashtags and where to watch. They also tossed in this little ditty:
“Our green chili is better btw”
Chili? That was a joke, right?
Are we talking about the big pot of stew you might find in a New England diner or are we talking about the main ingredient to everything a New Mexico dish requires? If it’s the latter, no way their chile is better. New Mexico is home to Hatch, after all. We have giant roasters in grocery store parking lots this time of year to mark the latest harvest. We win.
United fans — and the team itself — let the Switchbacks have it. The United responded with a meme of Jennifer Lawrence giving a sarcastic thumbs-up while mouthing “OK.”
• • •
Time to get your "umph" on.
The New Mexico Activities Association will announce guidelines this week for a powerlifting program at the high school level. This much is certain: It will be a virtual setting to start with an expanding footprint of orchestrated in-house events in the near future.
Every school district will be able to participate, although details on when and how competitions and practices have yet to be determined. The NMAA said last week that it has already drafted plans and has distributed them to the schools.
If you’re scoring at home, Tuesday marks the date in which schools must submit their regular season schedules for volleyball. Teams are allowed to start practicing Oct. 5, the same day cross country, golf and esports are allowed to begin preseason workouts. The fall sports season officially begins Oct. 10.
• • •
The NBA has a bubble.
So does the NHL.
Major League Baseball and the NFL are isolating their teams in their respective home towns, traveling only when necessary.
The Pecos League had its own bubble, operating its entire 2020 season with four teams on one field in Houston in what amounted to an abbreviated, COVID-19 safe zone that lasted nearly two months. The league crowned a champion last week with Tucson capping a dominant run in which the Saguaros won 26 of 30 games.
They swept Salina in the best-of-three finals, winning 7-2 on Aug. 25 to clinch their second title since 2016. In 10 years of existence, the Pecos League still has not had a team successfully defend a championship.
League President Andrew Dunn said the biggest challenge wasn’t COVID-19. Instead it was the relentless Houston heat and humidity on a turf infield with nothing but day games on a field with no lights.
The league hopes to return in 2021, meaning a possible return of the Santa Fe Fuego. Stay tuned.
• • •
Anyone who has a child in school knows all too well the headaches caused by distance learning.
Aside from the fact that it raises a million concerns over a kid’s mental health (and sharpness), there’s also the technical hiccups caused by the online classroom meetings where glitches and lack of focus are as much a part of the curriculum as homework.
Thing is, the grades kids get now determine eligibility this fall and next semester. As pointed out by New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez, students must maintain at least a 2.0 grade point average with no failing marks. Anything less than that by the end of the fall term makes a student ineligible come January when the circus comes to town and most sports are expected to spring to life.
“Kids, be eligible at the first semester,” Marquez said. “Those grades are going to determine what you’re going to be able to do from January to June. So that’s the easiest [way] to look at it. But I guess easier to say is just make sure you have your grades because they do count.”
• • •
If you’re a fan of HBO’s Hard Knocks, you’ve probably heard about Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers.
An undrafted free agent out of Western State, he signed a $24.5 million, four-year contract extension in March. The show spent a few minutes talking about his unlikely journey to NFL stardom from his humble roots in the Division II-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Anyone who pays attention to New Mexico Highlands football is all too familiar with Ekeler. In four years as a Mountaineer he shredded the Cowboys to the tune of 561 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns and another 140 yards receiving with two additional scores. He was especially brutal to NMHU during his senior year in 2016 when he scored the first three touchdowns of the game en route to a 58-0 Mountaineers rout at Perkins Stadium in Las Vegas.
It’s not quite the numbers Highlands was toasted for by former NFL star Danny Woodhead when he was shattering NCAA rushing records at Chadron State. Hard to forget the 2005 game in which his 275 all-purpose yards surpassed NMHU’s entire offense by 11 yards, a game in which he scored on a 91-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.
• • •
From the high desert to the land of ice. Literally.
Former New Mexico State big man Ivan Aurrecoecha has signed a professional contract with a team in Akureyi, Iceland. It’s part of the country’s premier basketball league.
Aurrecoechea was an all-Western Athletic Conference selection for the Aggies last season, averaging 11.4 points for head coach Chris Jans.
Keeping with the former-player-makes-good theme, ex-New Mexico star J.R. Giddens stole the show last week when he was named the new women’s head coach at Northern New Mexico. On Saturday he tweeted that he had his first workout with the team in Española. He also held an Instagram-live chat with his new assistant coach, Jocelyn Lackey, in which the two talked about the team they’ve inherited.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.