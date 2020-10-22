The Haunting at Bly Manor puts a spin on classic horror tropes and basic fear factors common in other scary movies and shows.
The nine-part series, which became available Oct. 9 on Netflix, tells the tale of a house haunted by past owners who torment the residents currently residing there. Written by Mike Flanagan, the show has much in common with Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hillhouse. As Bly is a sister story to Hillhouse, the show has many similarities in themes, such as family and acceptance through a darker, scary story. However, The Haunting at Bly Manor, while considered a horror show, is lighter on the scary side and has more of an emphasis on character and plot growth.
The show begins as any good ghost story does, in a seemingly innocent setting of a calm house on a beautiful property. The show’s protagonist, Dannelle, played by Victoria Pedretti, finds herself at Bly Manor after taking a job as the governess watching over two recently orphaned children of the house. Along with the children, the manor is home to three other workers — a gardener, a cook and a housekeeper. As time goes on, Danelle experiences strange events that force her, and all of the others in the house, to exorcise the literal demons living there, as well as their own personal demons along the way.
The Haunting at Bly Manor is deeper than a run-of-the-mill horror film. Each episode is seen from the perspective of a different character and reveals how they interact with the ghosts of the house and the ghosts of their past. The change in perspectives in tandem with the evolving storyline connects viewers to each character whether they are considered “good” or “bad.” In this way, the story is well rounded and meticulously crafted.
The fear factor of this show — timely, with Halloween just over a week away — is very small compared to other titles that may fall into the horror genre. Though the series draws on suspense, jump scares and creepy monsters, there are larger themes that take the spotlight, making it feel more like a drama than horror.
The ghosts here are more symbolic than literal, challenging characters to overcome past traumas. Unlike other horror films, where monsters are invincible, Bly takes a different approach. Like the real-life issues the monsters represent, there are solutions. Ultimately, this approach can inspire viewers.
The Haunting at Bly Manor is a very versatile show. When watched through lenses of horror, drama and even a love story, the plot takes on different meanings and undertones, and it certainly doesn’t rely on cheap scares and poorly crafted plots. Whether you are a horror fan or not, The Haunting at Bly Manor is a story anyone can enjoy.
If the show isn’t your style or you’re looking for a full Halloween movie marathon, here are some other Oct. 31 options:
‘Coraline’
This PG-rated animated film is perfect for the whole family. The movie follows protagonist Coraline as she moves into a new house, where she discovers a path to a parallel world where strange things begin to occur. Coraline has an enticing plot but stays innocent enough for younger audiences to enjoy.
‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’
Looking for a real fright? Your search ends here. This R-rated thriller takes place in a morgue where two workers are given a mysterious body. As they work on the unidentified woman’s body, sinister things begin to happen all around them. It turns out Jane Doe had some dark secrets of her own. This film is certainly not for the faint of heart, but those looking for a real scare will enjoy it.
‘Scary Movie’ franchise
This might be the perfect getaway from all of Halloween’s terror. Each of the five Scary Movie parodies draws from other horror movie plots and adds a comedic twist. These movies are just the thing to watch when looking for a good time while staying in the Halloween spirit! That said, you might not understand the context of the films without having seen the super-scary originals that inspired them.
‘Saw’ franchise
The Saw movies are the kind of sinister films that give you a sick-to-your-stomach feeling from start to finish. Each of the films follows victims of the horrific death games Jigsaw is known for. Instead of killing victims himself, the serial killer essentially tests each person through mental and physical torture — some of which is self-inflicted but caused by Jigsaw’s manipulation. While these movies are filled with gore, the scariest part is the philosophy of the show. The lessons being taught cause viewers to reflect on their own mistakes. Warning: Saw is not for those with a weak stomach or those who scare easily.
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
Talk about a Halloween classic enjoyed by all generations. This upbeat, PG-rated animated movie follows the “King of Halloween,” Jack Skellington, through his journey from Halloween Town to Christmas Town. Despite its age, the nearly 30-year-old film remains extremely popular, with its whimsical style and unique story. While not a horror movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas is arguably more of a must-watch than any scary flick.
