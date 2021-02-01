020121Feature_89.JPG

Santa Fe Pickleball Club members Julie Brugg, front left, Nancy Germond, back left, and Mark McDaniel play Monday at the Ft. Marcy Recreation Complex tennis courts. Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 55 degrees.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Members of the Santa Fe Pickleball Club, including Julie Brugg, front left, Nancy Germond, back left, and Mark McDaniel, play a game Monday at the Ft. Marcy Park tennis courts.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.