LAS VEGAS, N.M. — A former Pecos High School assistant basketball coach pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting two students.
Dominic Baca pleaded to three counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact. He is expected to be sentenced in late January.
Prosecutors said the assaults occurred in 2017 and 2018 at Baca’s home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.