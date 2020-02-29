For the period ending Feb. 20. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of violations were corrected during inspections.
AGAPAO COFFEE, 1650 St. Michael’s Drive. No violations.
BISTRO 315, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail. Cited for some foods lacking date labels, problem with separating foods, back area full of trash and clutter, evidence of rodents, food on floor in storage area, food stored improperly, problems with some food temperatures, problem with dish machine, several areas needing cleaning.
BOUCHE BISTRO, 451 Alameda. Cited for lack of date labels on some foods, hand sink improperly used, lack of certified food protection manager.
DOUBLE DRAGON II, 3005 S. St. Francis Drive. Cited for some foods not dated.
ELDORADO SUPERMARKET, 7 Avendia Vista Grande. Cited for some foods lacking date labels, several areas needing cleaning, some foods not stored properly.
LA CASA FOOD COURT, 1477 N.M. 475. No violations.
LA MESA ORGANIC FARMS, 1509 Paseo de Peralta. No violations.
MIKE’S SHELL, 711 St. Michael’s Drive. Cited for empty wipe bucket.
NEW MEXICO ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, 47 Bataan Blvd. Cited for several areas need cleaning, lack of proper sanitizer, spoiled food in cooler.
NEW MEXICO ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, 27a Bataan Blvd. No violations.
TAQUERIA GRACIAS MADRE, 1352 Rufina Circle. Cited for some foods lacking date label, some foods held at improper temperature, some foods not properly separated.
TOTEMOFF BAR AND GRILL, 1477 N.M. 475. No violations.
TUMBLEROOT FOOD TRUCK, 2791 Agua Fría St. Approved for permit.
WENDY’S, 2774 Sawmill Road. Cited for freezer light not working, thermometers not accessible, hand sink towel dispenser not working.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.