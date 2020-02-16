For the period ending Feb. 13. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during the inspections.
ANNAPURNA’S, 1620 St. Michaels Drive. Cited for back door lacks weather stripping, lack of sanitizer, some areas not sanitized, sink not sealed to wall, particle accumulation on ceiling, walls and floors, black mold on ice machine, grease buildup behind oven and stove areas.
BASKIN ROBINS, 4056 Cerrillos Road. Cited for back door lacks weather stripping.
COST PLUS, 4250 Cerrillos Road. Cited for lack of certified food protection manager
CRAFT DONUTS AND COFFEE, various locations. No violations noted.
DUNKIN DONUTS, 1085 S. St. Francis Drive. No violations noted.
MADAM MATISSE, 1291 San Filipe. Cited for openings around back door, cups improperly used as utensils, three bin sink leaking, lack of sanitizer, dish machine not sanitizing, properly, no date labels on some foods, general cleaning in some areas.
MCDONALD’S, 1007 S. St Francis Drive. Cited for several areas need cleaning, restroom door not self-closing.
