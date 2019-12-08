For the period ending Nov. 28. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
A CAKE ODYSSEY, 1430 Second St. Cited for problems with hot and cold holding temperature, lack of hand soap, no sanitizer, leaking sink,
ACEQUIA MADRE SCHOOL, 700 Acequia Madre. Cited for lack of sanitizer.
BLAKE’S LOTABURGER, 2870 W. Zia Road. Cited for sanitizer not available, problems with drains, general cleaning needed, roof needing repairs, light bulbs need replacing, lack of hair restraints.
FIVE AND DIME, 58 E. San Francisco St. Cited for hard water buildup in ice machine, lack of sanitizer.
HORSEMAN’S HAVEN, 4354 Cerrillos Road. Cited for some foods not dated, problems with hot and cold holding temperatures, container not properly labeled, gap in door jam, sink improperly used, food stored on the floor, broken sink.
JIMMY JOHN’S, 1698 St Michael’s Drive. Cited for some coolers lack internal thermometers
JIMMY JOHN’S, 3526 Zafarano Drive. Cited for coolers lack internal thermometers, lack of sanitzer, spray bottles not properly labeled.
LA PLAZUELA, 100 E. San Francisco St. Cited for food not properly stacked, problems with hot-holding temperatures, food not dated.
SANTA FE DETOX CENTER, 2052 Galisteo. No violations.
UNDISPUTED FITNESS COFFEE SHOP, 1221 Flagman Way. Cited for lack of paper towels at hand sink, lack of sanitizer.
WECK’S, 2000 Cerrillos Road. Cited for food at improper temperature, spray bottles not labeled, poor weather stripping at back door, lack of sanitizer.
WHOLE FOODS, 753 Cerrillos Road. Cited for food temperature in danger zone.
TRES COLORES CATERING, 101 W. Marcy. Cited for problem with hand-drying provisions.
TIERRA ENCANTADA, 4601 Mission Bend. Cited for some food noted dated.
