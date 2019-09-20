The Seventh Annual Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFMX) features appearances by two stars of the music world: Dave Grusin and Neil Giraldo.
Grusin has performed with a long list of jazz musicians — including Gerry Mulligan, Benny Goodman, and Diane Schuur — and has a résumé that boasts more than 60 movie score compositions. Among the latter are The Graduate (1967), Three Days of the Condor (1975), Tootsie (1982), and The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989). His work on The Milagro Beanfield War (1988) netted him an Academy Award.
Composer Henry Mancini was a personal hero. “The reason I really love Henry is that he was one of the few people who really were revolting against the old style of scoring for films,” Grusin told Pasatiempo in 2009. “Going against the grain that way was something he loved to do, and he didn’t mind sharing his secrets.”
Grusin, who is a part-time Santa Fe resident, and musician/producer Larry Rosen owned the jazz label GRP Records for 20 years and founded the National Foundation for Jazz Education.
During the Film & Music Experience, Tuesday, Sept. 24, to Sept. 29, Grusin will perform a solo concert. He will be in attendance for the screening of the 2018 documentary film Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time. And he will be honored with the Robert & Sibylle Redford Award for Creative Achievement.
Musician, composer, and film score composer Giraldo is the longtime guitarist for, and husband of, pop singer Pat Benatar. He also recorded with Rick Springfield and Kenny Loggins. The Albuquerque event includes an Intimate Conversation with Neil Giraldo. He will be presented with the 2019 AFMX Music Award, and he also rolls out his Three Chord bourbon at the festival’s Bourbon & Blues Happy Hour.
Other Albuquerque Film & Music Experience guests are bass player Nathan East, musician W.G. Snuffy Walden, actress and producer Tracy Reiner, Warrant lead singer Robert Mason, and actor Tom Proctor. There are also panel discussions, workshops, and casting calls for people who are interested in working in the film and entertainment industries.
For a schedule of film screenings and tickets, visit abqfilmx.com or call 505-265-7866.