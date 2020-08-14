Those were the days
You don’t need to remember a password.
You don’t need to give away any personal information.
You don’t need to wait for it to load.
It doesn’t jump around on the page.
No pop-ups.
You can move on to the next article without doing anything.
I miss analog.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Make it match
On our mail-in ballots it says in the smallest possible print, that the name we give must match exactly the name that appears on our registration card. The slightest mistake and our vote won’t be counted. Since I misplaced my card, I telephoned the Center for Volunteer Information — which sent out applications for absentee ballots — and was told that the correct name to use appears on the upper left-hand part of the prepaid return-mail envelope (where the return address is).
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
