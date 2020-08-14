Those were the days

You don’t need to remember a password.

You don’t need to give away any personal information.

You don’t need to wait for it to load.

It doesn’t jump around on the page.

No pop-ups.

You can move on to the next article without doing anything.

I miss analog.

Marc Bonem

Santa Fe

Make it match

On our mail-in ballots it says in the smallest possible print, that the name we give must match exactly the name that appears on our registration card. The slightest mistake and our vote won’t be counted. Since I misplaced my card, I telephoned the Center for Volunteer Information — which sent out applications for absentee ballots — and was told that the correct name to use appears on the upper left-hand part of the prepaid return-mail envelope (where the return address is).

Stephen E. Silver

Santa Fe

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.