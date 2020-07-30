Call it like it is
In the New Mexican front-page article by Phill Casaus, (“Heinrich calls for resignation of Bernalillo County sheriff,” July 22) there is a reference to “a surge of agents from the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the U.S. Marshals Service.”
This is rather cumbersome. I propose that we refer to them as the Homeland Security Police. The Germans had a similarly-named group: Geheime Staatspolizei, which was shortened to “Gestapo.”
Rodger Liljestrand
Española
Street survival
It seems that while the mayor of Albuquerque is busy closing streets, supplying tents and helping small businesses get grants to help them survive the pandemic, the mayor and governor here in Santa Fe are doing nothing to help small businesses and their employers. Let’s close some streets to they can survive and the employees go back to work, free of charge, like Albuquerque.
Jim Tucker
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.