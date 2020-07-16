Hardly a hero
Our stable genius recently stated that with a mask he would look like the Lwone Ranger. Look again, genius. The Lone Ranger covered his eyes not his mouth and nose. Whatever.
Ron Siegel
Santa Fe
No words
The Catholic Church got $1.4 billion in virus aid.
I’m speechless.
Deirdre Crockett
Santa Fe
Stop the torture references
I strongly object to the overly dramatic tone and implications of the piece on the damaging effects of pandemic conditions on the restaurant industry. Both the headline (“Tightening the screws,” July 10) and industry spokeswoman Katherine Wight’s notion that restaurants are being “punished” have unwarranted connotations of torture and repression.
Maybe further creative solutions can be found to support restaurants. Our household gets takeout, buys gift cards and has enjoyed patio dining. Would it be possible, for instance, to organize limited-capacity pop-op opportunities in open public spaces? Could public funding support more food trucks for restaurants to take their show on the road? Many, many people are struggling and suffering, and this has nothing to do with an intent to punish or tighten torturous thumbscrews. Public cooperation and compliance with restrictions will pay off in terms of sparing lives and limiting infection.
Gwen Wells
Santa Fe
