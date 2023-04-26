Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be holding mobile pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Teca Tu, 165 Paseo de Peralta, in the DeVargas Center. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Adoption event to be held at Teca Tu
Española Humane will bring pets of all ages to a special adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu, 165 Paseo de Peralta, in the DeVargas Center.
The adoption event will feature foster puppies, kittens and other pets. Foster kittens and puppies are available for reduced adoption fees while fees on adult dogs are waived. All adopted pets will go home with a sample bag of pet food, treats and toys. All pets are spayed or neutered, and vaccinated.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane.
Española Humane on ‘Pet Chat’
Española Humane’s mission is to improve the lives of animals in Northern New Mexico’s underserved communities by offering free services to keep animals and people together. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, hear about the 31-year-old shelter from the director of communication, Mattie Allen. Hear about the many shelter programs offered, including Pet Amigos, and learn more about Paws in the Prison, Flying Floofs and how you can make a difference in animals’ lives.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show streams at SantaFe.com.