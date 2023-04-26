Española Humane will have shelter dogs and cats at a special adoption event from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.

Puppies and kittens will be available for an adoption fee of $25 while fees on adult dogs and cats are waived. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

To get started on an adoption, visit espanolahumane.org.

