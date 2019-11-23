Helping hand launched a new career

Analyn Schwaegel had a tough year in 2016. She lost her job and her car was in bad shape.
“The suspension was really, really bad,” she said. “If you drove on it, you felt like you were riding a roller coaster. Every time you went over a slight bump, it would scrape the bottom of the road.”
She applied for funds from the Empty Stocking Fund, a decades-old holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, to get the vehicle repaired.
Schwaegel, 43, who goes by the nickname “Bagel,” said she submitted her Empty Stocking application in October 2016 and forgot about it — until the money came through a few months later. It was big relief, she said, and marked a turning point in her life that led her to start a new career helping others in the community who are struggling.
“It really was the turning of a new leaf, a light [at] the end of the tunnel,” Schwaegel said.
The Empty Stocking Fund is administered on a volunteer basis by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, the Salvation Army and other community partners. It collects donations from hundreds of local people each year to provide small amounts of aid to Northern New Mexico residents with pressing needs such as car repairs, outstanding utility bills, rent payments, medical costs and household appliances. The cap on most requests is $1,000.
About 200 requests for aid — just like Schwaegel’s — are fulfilled from the fund, a critical safety net that raised more than $227,000 in 2018. The goal for this year’s fund is $250,000.
Individual contributions have ranged from pennies collected by schoolchildren in Santa Fe classrooms to thousands of dollars from donors who give year after year, many in memory of people who have died or as a holiday gift in honor of a loved one.
Schwaegel said after years of on-and-off restaurant work and home health care, she was inspired by her aid from the Empty Stocking Fund to make a career shift. She started an internship at St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing, where she worked for nearly three years.
Now, she works for another nonprofit that serves the homeless community, the Life Link, as a county resource navigator, connecting people who have been released from jail with services designed to get them on a better path.
“Now, if I have any way of doing something for anyone who needs it, I can,” Schwaegel said.
Started in 1981, The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund was created to answer pleas from people in Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties for help making ends meet over the holidays. Payments to fulfill carefully vetted requests for aid go directly to service providers, such as utility companies, auto shops and landlords.
Last year, more than $97,000 was distributed to help with rent, preventing evictions, and nearly $12,000 covered mortgage payments, avoiding foreclosures. Another $25,000 covered utility expenses, over $4,300 paid for medical bills and $27,500 paid for car repairs.
Throughout the holiday season, The New Mexican will publish the names of those who have donated to the Empty Stocking Fund as it grows toward a record-setting goal and highlight new requests for assistance from neighbors in need. People can also donate anonymously.
Empty Stocking Fund 2019
Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Los Alamos National Bank, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, the Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most types of requests is $1,000.
To apply for assistance: Applications for help must be received by 5 p.m. Saturday. Applications can be submitted online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM, 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
