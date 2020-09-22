Key dates
Oct. 6: Last day to register to vote online (sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections) or to postmark a voter registration form sent by mail. This is the first day county clerks in the state will begin mailing out requested absentee ballots. Santa Fe County voters can request an absentee ballot at santafecountynm.gov/clerk/elections_information.
Oct. 7: Same-day, in-person voter registration and early voting begins in Santa Fe County at the County Clerk's Office, 100 Catron St. A photo ID is required. Voters also can drop off completed absentee ballots in person at the County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 17: Early voting begins statewide and at alternate sites in Santa Fe County:
- Abedon Lopez Community Center in Santa Cruz
- Christian Life Church in Santa Fe
- Edgewood Administrative Office
- Max Coll Corridor Community Center in Eldorado
- County Satellite Office in Pojoaque
- Santa Fe County Fair Building
- City of Santa Fe's Southside Branch Library
Oct. 20: Last day to request an absentee ballot.
Oct. 27: Last day to send a completed absentee ballot by mail to try to ensure it arrives on Election Day. Santa Fe County also will have absentee ballot drop boxes at each early voting and Election Day voting site.
Oct. 31: Last day of early voting and same-day, in person voter registration.
Nov. 3: Election Day
