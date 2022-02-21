Filemon Garcia of Santa Fe, a maintenance worker at El Rey Court, gets the marquee updated at the hotel on Monday, February 21, 2022. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Lujan Grisham gets free college tuition bill
- End of New Mexico's indoor mask mandate brings relief and uncertainty
- Trio of Santa Fe takeout treasures
- Egolf announces departure on session’s last day as indoor mask mandate lifted
- End of state's mask mandate greeted with cheers; sports fans, players excited
- What passed, what failed in the 2022 legislative session
- Santa Fe home prices rise, but wages can't keep up
- Legislator arrested for drunken driving listed as 'excused'
- Testimonials, Egolf's exit and a senator's awful oratory
- Tough for today's politicians to survive DWI charge
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lujan Grisham gets free college tuition bill (60)
- Gallery owner gets deferred sentence in obelisk destruction (37)
- Egolf announces departure on session’s last day as indoor mask mandate lifted (35)
- Apartment dwellers getting priced out of Santa Fe (35)
- Tough for today's politicians to survive DWI charge (35)
- Bill to end life sentences without parole for youth pulled amid pushback (29)
- Legislator arrested for drunken driving listed as 'excused' (27)
- Building more apartments has not lowered prices (26)
- Legislature OKs bill to end 175% interest rate (24)
- Obelisk defendants complete 'restorative justice' program (24)
- Scrase says New Mexico keeping mask mandate (23)
- GOP senator's filibuster kills voting rights bill (23)
- Mayor's campaign staffer to fill city outreach role (23)
- Sen. Luján: 'I'm back on the road to recovery' (22)
- Santa Fe home prices rise, but wages can't keep up (21)
- Gov.: Legislature's inability to tackle crime 'defies explanation' (21)
- Egolf's chief of staff to run for his seat (20)
- End of state's mask mandate greeted with cheers; sports fans, players excited (20)
- End of New Mexico's indoor mask mandate brings relief and uncertainty (19)
- Testimonials, Egolf's exit and a senator's awful oratory (18)
- Javier Gonzales, former mayor of Santa Fe, dies (18)
- It's not a drought — it's a megadrought (17)
- Committee clears bill to give elected officials raise (17)
- Open government group seeks answers on Sen. Luján's health following stroke (17)
- Abq. lawmaker booked into jail on DWI (16)
- Crunch time for 3 excellent but endangered bills (16)
- House Speaker Egolf announces retirement as session closes (16)
- Threat of summer power outages raises concerns (16)
- California bill would have citizens enforce weapons ban (16)
- N.M. House finally sees the light on 175% interest rates (15)
- Republicans block debate on Voting Rights Act in New Mexico Senate (15)
- Hydrogen Hub Act on hold after Egolf put it on 'Speaker's Table' (14)
- New Mexico governor lifts state's indoor mask mandate (13)
- After the session, two shocking announcements (12)
- Santa Fe living wage rises to $12.95 an hour March 1 (12)
- Horsemen turn dark moment into turning point (12)
- AG criticizes PRC over inaction that may lead to electricity shortage (12)
- Lawsuit could knock GOP candidate out of governor's race (11)
- Committee considers new plan on hydrogen (11)
- New GOP ad slams Lujan Grisham on crime (10)
- Protesters rally to demand Native activist's release (10)
- Family considering lawsuit after police encounter (10)
- Judge declines to dismiss city of Santa Fe from Pete's Place lawsuit (10)
- Downtown Santa Fe bathroom set to open in May (10)
- Democratic challengers pop up in N.M. House races (9)
- Tougher anti-crime bill clears New Mexico Senate (9)
- Committee endorses voting rights bill on party-line vote (14)
- Lawmakers face tough choices with discretionary dollars (9)
- Paying for heat is becoming a hardship (9)
- State Senate passes bill to end life sentences without parole for youth (9)
- Santa Fe's staffing crisis turns into housing conversation (9)
- Report says wireless radiation may harm wildlife (25)
- Battle over water rights clouds Senate cannabis bill (8)
- PNM seeks to extend life of coal plant for summer demand (8)
- Santa Fean marks 50 years working at donut shop she now owns (8)
- Patronage politics — not the city government we need (8)
- 'Rust' medic's lawsuit alleges trauma from shooting put her out of work (11)
- Matriarch co-owned, operated Posa's restaurant (8)
- Stop taxing Social Security benefits — or else (8)
- Take justice knowledge into high schools (8)
- Jan. 6, 2021: Not 'legitimate political discourse' (7)
- New Mexico immigrant families eligible for cash-assistance pilot (7)
- Honor space program chimps — offer lab chimps sanctuary (7)
- House passes bill to cut 175% storefront loan rate to 36% (7)
- Teacher pay hikes head to governor (7)
- Bishop's Lodge named best new hotel by tour-booking company (7)
- Working families need access to swimming (7)
- Pretrial detention measure tabled by Senate committee (7)
- Española Humane gets anonymous $500,000 donation (7)
- Staffing shortages in health care hurt everyone (7)
- Senate committee backs tax cuts supported by governor (7)
- Two charged in shooting of state police officer (6)
- Police: As many as 11 stabbed during spree in Albuquerque (6)
- Bill would require courts to assess ability to pay when imposing fines (6)
- Ink-stained genius: Film reexamines cartoonist Bill Mauldin (6)
- Hydrogen hub bill is tabled (6)
- Family details Española raid on YouTube; police say protocols followed (28)
- N.M. schools keeping mask mandate, for now (6)
- 'The brand is so toxic': Dems fear extinction in rural U.S. (6)
- Santa Fe Planning Commission frustrated by outdated general plan (6)
- Temporary spent nuclear fuel storage isn't temporary (5)
- Broad crime reform bill advances to Senate floor (5)
- New Mexico State Police: Officer wounded in shooting near Edgewood (5)
- Tiny beetle hits forests hard in warm droughts (5)
- Santa Fe man shot by state police near Romeroville faces felony charges (5)
- What passed, what failed in the 2022 legislative session (5)
- Frustrations rise as 'tough on crime' measures stall (5)
- Española native in Super Bowl spotlight as Rams Mariachi performer (5)
- Alec Baldwin, others sued over death on ‘Rust’ set (5)
- The knock on the door and its aftermath (5)
- Learning the right lessons from the San Francisco recall (5)
- Video: Rep. Louis shows frustration in DWI test (5)
- LANL contractor gets good rating from feds but had safety lapses (5)
- Lujan Grisham gets a victory for tough-on-crime agenda (5)
- Consider the facts on taxing Social Security (5)
- Santa Fe archdiocese seeks to keep insurance files private (5)
- La Farge Branch Library ready to be checked out (4)
- Rio Rancho man killed in one of two police shootings Wednesday (18)
- House committee creates late omnibus election bill (4)
- Three new Albuquerque billboards warn of federal consequences for gun crimes (4)
