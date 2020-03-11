Bow Wow is a traveling film festival that celebrates, educates and inspires about dogs through short films.
A portion of the proceeds from the benefit at Violet Crown Santa Fe benefit Española Humane. The films start at noon March 22. Visit tinyurl.com/rlqw46a for more information and tickets.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.