If — and when — the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, and you’re able to take it, it is imperative to do so in order for the population to build herd immunity. And every other vaccine for that matter.
That being said, if you do not want to take the vaccine, you’re probably the reason every American needs to take it.
It is important to trust science, and I say that with the understanding that sometimes doctors can be hurtful and ignorant in certain situations. In COVID-19 terms however, listening to professionals is a matter of life and death for thousands.
In early 2020, I was hospitalized for anorexia. It’s a dangerous and potentially deadly mental illness, since you restrict food to the point where you become physically ill. The treatment I received from my doctors was an unpleasant experience, and if you’ve dealt with eating disorders, it might be triggering for you.
Early in my treatment, my body suffered light convulsions and brief periods of paralysis — common symptoms with my disorder. The lead doctor found me starting to have a panic attack. After helping me stand, he watched me shake in the center of the tile floored room, because he wanted “to see if I would fall.”
I did.
While the illness does not discriminate, a lot of doctors do. The transphobia I observed by some medical professionals display is blatant. The doctor who consulted anorexic patients told another patient “the fact a patient was transgender was caused by his depression and OCD. Essentially a symptom of his mental illness.”
A 2015 survey published in Journal of Adolescent Health found that out of 300,000 college students, transgender people were by far the most likely to have developed an eating disorder. It’s not hard to understand why that is. A study by the Center forDomestic Violence reported 46 percent of transgender people experience violence at a higher rate. Of that group, 72 percent said they endured sexual harassment.
That is just the start of what the transgender community experiences. For trans patients who had to wear a medical bracelet, it showed the name they used before their transition — or deadnaming.
When you’re called to see a specialist? Deadnamed. When meals were distributed? Deadnamed.
More than one patient had their name legally changed, sometimes with the full support of their parents, but medical professionals mistreated and disrespected patients for their own convenience.
I had one of the better experiences of the people I met there. I was thankful my insurance covered most of what I needed. But patients who still weren’t eating nearly enough were sent home.
It takes a lot of work to be a doctor, and I respect that, but I have found that many doctors in New Mexico, and outside of it are disrespectful to patients. I dread having to go, even though my experiences have been relatively mild.
Going to the hospital was necessary, and probably life-saving. But still a nightmare. And due to the American health care system and its biases, there are so many people who have it immeasurably worse.
