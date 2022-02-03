(METRO CP) Orion Olausson shovels snow off the skatepark behind the Genoveva Chavez Community Center on Feb. 3, 2022 so he can go back to freestyle BMX riding ASAP after the course dries up a little.
Different type of skating
- By Jim Weber The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Newsletter sign up
Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffers stroke
- Year of the Tiger symbolizes recovery and growth
- Father/son coaching duo mourned by community
- Uncovering the truth about UFOs
- Santa Fe clinic says it won't treat unvaccinated patients in person
- Santa Fe Public Schools prepares to dramatically change grading
- Nonverbal man who's made connections across Santa Fe facing terminal cancer
- Severe winter weather conditions likely headed to Santa Fe at midweek
- Police: Pedestrian killed on I-25 near Richards Avenue
- Hundreds turn out for 'Oppenheimer' casting call
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Estancia mayor says he's not anti-government — just anti-authority (68)
- PNM: Summertime could include rotating outages (45)
- Speaker Egolf finally steps up on predatory lending (40)
- Santa Fe clinic says it won't treat unvaccinated patients in person (36)
- Survey finds faith in elections faltering in N.M. (34)
- Pete's Place shelter announces 'zero-tolerance' policy for nearby campers (33)
- Bill would prosecute parents for allowing kids access to guns (28)
- U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffers stroke (26)
- Afghan refugees get help in Santa Fe, but housing still an 'urgent need' (24)
- Report: Industry stalls payday loan caps (24)
- Santa Fe Planning Commission gives OK to new apartment complex (22)
- New Mexico sees nearly 15,000 new coronavirus cases in three days (22)
- High noon at the Capitol on predatory lending (21)
- 'Rust' shooting prompts bill requiring actors to take gun safety training (21)
- Senate confirms appointment of public education secretary after GOP grilling (21)
- Website gives Santa Fe high marks for art scene (19)
- Santa Fe Public Schools prepares to dramatically change grading (17)
- In New Mexico, it's dangerous to be a pedestrian (17)
- Luján's stroke alters path forward for Democrats (17)
- LANL workers contaminated in radiation leak (15)
- Opinion split on legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections (15)
- Much to consider at next Planning Commission meeting (14)
- Leading Democrats not ready to back hydrogen hub bill (14)
- Rio Rancho man killed in one of two police shootings Wednesday (13)
- Some good weapons against omicron hard to access (13)
- Report: New Mexico motorists paying price for poor roads (13)
- New Mexico is ready to protect voting rights (13)
- Father/son coaching duo mourned by community (13)
- Don't take away our field — enough already (13)
- La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs suffer graffiti damage (13)
- Effort to end Social Security income tax gains traction (12)
- Pros and pols wreck the language, one ton at a time (12)
- Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding (12)
- Storefront lenders lose battle; war over 175% interest rates goes on (12)
- Job description for deputy city manager approved (12)
- New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continue to dip (11)
- SFPS superintendent gets two-year contract (11)
- Into the wild (11)
- Man accused of break-in, eating resident's shrimp, leaving $200 (11)
- Indicted lawmaker cultivated benevolent image (11)
- N.M. to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil wells (11)
- Measure to set pay for legislators gets past first hurdle (10)
- House committee halts governor's hydrogen bill (10)
- Police identify Santo Domingo man killed on I-25 (10)
- Teaching profession faces a crossroads: Will more pay result in more stability? (10)
- Resident says Pete's Place still a 'nuisance' despite changes (10)
- Developer seeks changes to former Alvord Elementary site plan (10)
- New Mexican educators demand changes in classrooms (9)
- Meow Wolf union files unfair labor practice complaints (9)
- Health official hopeful as virus cases decline (9)
- Lawmaker involved in car crash on way to Capitol (9)
- Working from Maine, a muckraker targets New Mexico's governor (9)
- Hundreds turn out for 'Oppenheimer' casting call (10)
- Attack on petroglyphs part of a troubling trend (8)
- Take another look at Las Estrellas sale (8)
- New Mexico lawmakers get earful on pretrial detention proposed changes (8)
- States must stand up to protect voting rights (8)
- Demand representatives stop taxing Social Security (8)
- N.M. sets daily COVID-19 new-case record — again (8)
- New benches freshen Plaza's appearance (8)
- Dems see high court pick as chance to revive 2022 prospects (8)
- Santa Fe's new city manager brings 'enthusiasm' to role (8)
- Negotiations seek to avert Smith's grocery strike (7)
- NM governor runs into tough start at session (7)
- Like banners for veterans? Let the City Council know (7)
- Pretrial release reform deserves better solution (7)
- A Supreme Court appointment to celebrate (7)
- Nonverbal man who's made connections across Santa Fe facing terminal cancer (7)
- Help Afghan refugees coming to Santa Fe (6)
- Safe gun storage saves lives (6)
- Anne Hillerman's latest a fast-paced journey through a complicated puzzle (6)
- A move down the street packs a lifetime of emotion (6)
- Robertson's defensive hustle paces offensive output in 2-3A victory (6)
- PNM files more detail in appeal of proposed merger (6)
- Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight (6)
- Cathedral's century-old spruce remembered as 'Grandpa's tree' (6)
- Vaccine mandate enforcement delayed at SFCC (6)
- Public comment meetings this week on draft action plan of Wildlife Corridors Act (6)
- U.S. tries to publicize Russian disinformation on Ukraine (6)
- Newspaper vendor could tell a colorful tale (6)
- Water official tells Senate panel drought leaving mark on N.M. (6)
- Winter storm results in accidents, school closures (6)
- Wrongful death suits filed in San Juan County deputy's shooting of Navajo man (6)
- Casting call in Santa Fe on Saturday for Los Alamos-filmed movie (6)
- Homewise project on West Alameda gets City Council approval (6)
- Deuce coupe (6)
- Paying teachers more is a necessary first step (6)
- Pair of Santa Fe robberies could be connected, police say (6)
- Governor's water adviser to become state engineer (6)
- Three crime-related bills make it through committee (5)
- Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states (5)
- Argument over barking dogs may have sparked deadly Edgewood shooting (5)
- Fire under St. Francis Drive sends two to hospital (9)
- Authorities in New Mexico search for petroglyph vandals (5)
- New Mexico adds 5,179 COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths (5)
- Governor appoints first infrastructure director (5)
- Two Santa Fe men arrested on federal drug trafficking warrants (5)
- Poll: Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark (5)
- Three suspected drug traffickers arrested in Santa Fe area (22)
- Study: Public defender needs 67% more lawyers to be effective (5)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.