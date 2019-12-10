The state’s flagship university is no longer under federal supervision for its handling of sexual assault reports.
President Garnett Stokes announced Tuesday the end of a three-year agreement between the University of New Mexico and the Department of Justice to monitor the school.
A letter sent to the university's chief legal counsel last week confirmed the end of the agreement, finding "that no further action is warranted at this time.”
The agreement required annual reports of the effectiveness of its sexual harassment response and prevention programs, in addition to training and bolstering the university’s policies when it came to investigating and reporting sexual assault.
In 2014, DOJ opened an investigation into the university after “receiving complaints from multiple students alleging UNM did not respond adequately” to reports of sexual assault. In April 2016, DOJ sent a letter to UNM after finding that the university’s response was lacking, and they entered mutually into an agreement to address the deficiencies in October 2017.
