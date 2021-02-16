Due to the weather and road conditions, The New Mexican delivery carriers are going to be later than normal. Most carriers should not be any later than two hours, however, each route has different challenges with road conditions and terrain. In addition, papers will likely be covered by the snow when tossed in driveways.
The New Mexican always strives to provide the best service possible, however, if you have issues please let us know by emailing us at Circulation@sfnewmexican.com.
Thank you for your subscription,
Mike Reichard
Circulation Director
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.