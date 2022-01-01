The overnight snow storm has made the roads very slick and this is delaying many carrier deliveries. In some cases carriers have not been able to make it up some hills. We also are aware of an issue with Los Alamos deliveries. If carriers cannot make it today, they will be dropped with tomorrow's delivery. Although our office is closed on New Years Day, you may contact us via email at circulation@sfnewmexican.com and we will contact your carrier Sunday morning.
Thank you for your patience during this time,
Mike Reichard
Circulation Director
