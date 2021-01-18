Laying bare a yearlong cascade of failures, a World Health Organization panel recounts in a damning report how governments and public health organizations worldwide responded slowly and ineffectively to the coronavirus, despite years of warnings.
The interim report, an early blueprint for reform, describes the faulty assumptions, ineffective planning and sluggish responses — including missteps by the WHO itself — that helped fuel a pandemic that has killed more than 2 million people.
“We have failed in our collective capacity to come together in solidarity to create a protective web of human security,” the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response writes.
Vaccinations start in Brazil amid
rise in COVID-19 cases, new variants
Brazil on Monday kicked off its nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign, providing a glimmer of hope in a nation where political infighting, a strained health care system and lax precautions have given the virus free rein.
But the rollout is expected to be slow, even as Brazil battles two worrisome new variants of the virus. The government is scrambling to buy more vaccine after months of taking a lackadaisical approach, as President Jair Bolsonaro argued that scientists and the media were hyping the seriousness of a virus that has killed more than 210,000 Brazilians.
The country now has just 6 million doses of vaccine on hand for a nation of 213 million people.
NAACP launches $40M scholarship program after anonymous gift
ATLANTA — The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund launched a $40 million scholarship program on Monday to support a new generation of civil rights lawyers, dedicated to pursuing racial justice across the South.
With that whopping gift from a single anonymous donor, the fund plans to put 50 students through law schools around the country. In return, they must commit to eight years of racial justice work in the South, starting with a two-year postgraduate fellowship in a civil rights organization.
“The donor came to us,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “The donor very much wanted to support the development of civil rights lawyers in the South. And we have a little bit of experience with that.”
Reflecting the urgency of these times, the fund has set an application deadline of Feb. 16, giving this fall’s incoming first-year law school students less than a month to make their cases for the opportunity.
“While without question we are in a perilous moment in this country, we are also in a moment of tremendous possibility, particularly in the South,” Ifill said. “The elements for change are very much present in the South, and what needs to be strengthened is the capacity of lawyering.”
U.S. Census Bureau director resigns amid allegations of partisanship
The embattled director of the U.S. Census Bureau is resigning in the wake of allegations that he had supported a partisan push to deliver data to President Donald Trump before the president leaves office.
Steven Dillingham’s resignation will be effective Wednesday, according to a farewell message he sent to bureau staff, posted Monday on the bureau’s website.
Reports last week from bureau whistleblowers said political appointees were pressuring staff there to release data by Jan. 15, regardless of its accuracy. Those reports prompted calls from civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers for him to resign.
Russian court orders opposition leader Navalny held for 30 days
A judge ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be jailed for 30 days, before a decision that could put him behind bars for years, after an extraordinary, rushed court hearing Monday held inside a police station within a day of his return from Germany.
Moments after the judge announced her decision, Navalny called for protests in a video message to his supporters. One of his top aides, Leonid Volkov, said Navalny’s nationwide network was preparing to organize demonstrations across Russia on Saturday.
“Do not be afraid,” Navalny said in the video. “Take to the streets. Don’t do it for me; do it for yourselves and for your future.”
Once an avowed Trump-basher, Mexico leader missing him already
President Donald Trump called Mexican migrants rapists, threatened his neighbor with a trade war, kicked tens of thousands of asylum-seekers out of the country, built up the border wall and promised to make Mexico pay for it. Mexico’s president is a big fan.
So profound is his appreciation that when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador finally got on the phone for the first time with President-elect Joe Biden last month, he made a point of praising the departing president.
“I must mention that we do have a very good relationship with the now president of your country, Mr. Donald Trump,” López Obrador said, according to two people with knowledge of the call.
New Mexican wire services
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.