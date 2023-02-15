correction on bill number Daniel Chacon Daniel Chacon Reporter Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story on page A-6 published Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, about a bill to increase hunting and fishing licensing fees incorrectly referred to the legislation as Senate Bill 245. It is Senate Bill 254. Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel Chacon Reporter Author email Follow Daniel Chacon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesWebber: NMSU's fall from grace is stunningWalgreens acquires Pharmaca and will close all pharmacies, including Santa FeFilm industry figures say commissioner Jennifer LaBar-Tapia helps make Santa Fe great place to filmSanta Fe animal shelter's Cat resale store burglarized; police say they lack evidenceCity trying new ways to bring down high vacancy rateFire crew's all-day battle can't save Chimayó post officeNew Mexico House of Representatives passes gun storage lawRail Runner malfunction jams traffic at Cerrillos and St. Francis during storm13-year-old confessed to shooting, police saySuspect in November homicide arrested Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron NMSU coach's indifference, lack of character tarnished Aggies Rescue Report Independent horse finds home Tales of Tails Santa Fe animal shelter tries to help owners keep their pets Magic Table Prepare a mouth-watering steak without the grill