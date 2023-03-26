Glanced out the window early this morning. The feeders are well stocked, but not a bird in sight, except for a Cooper’s Hawk dining on a Mourning Dove. He often hunts around our house, especially at our birdfeeders. He wasn’t drawn in by our seed and suet buffet, but sure found the birds at our feeders enticing. His favorite prey is medium sized birds and small mammals such as mice, bats and squirrels, which he captures in surprise attacks, utilizing his powerful talons to crush his prey.
My first sighting of a Cooper’s Hawk was on my family’s farm in northwestern Minnesota. My father referred to them as Chicken Hawks. Free roaming chickens on the farm were an easy meal for these hawks. Cooper’s Hawks, along with Red-tailed Hawks, are one of the most recognizable and frequently spotted accipiters in North America. They have a long history of living and hunting near humans. After declines in the 1940s and 1950s due to the use of DDT, they have recovered, and their populations are stable.
Relatively, Cooper’s Hawks are the most slender and longest tailed accipiter. They have an average length of 16 inches and a wingspan of 31 inches. They have blue-gray coloring on their backs with pale underparts that have red-brown barring. Adults have striking reddish eyes. Their tails are white with thick dark bars.
These fast (cruising speed of 50 mph) and bold hunters range from coast to coast, as far north as central Canada and as far south as Guatemala. They are non-migratory in most of their range, able to live in wide ranging climates.
Many breeding pairs reunite each breeding season. The male feeds the female for up to a month before she begins laying eggs in a platform nest of sticks lined with soft bark. The nest is typically placed in a tree 25 to 50 feet high, usually in a fork or crotch in the trunk. Clutch size ranges from 3 to 6 eggs, pale blue/green with dark marks. Incubation is around 35 days. The male brings food to the female who then feeds it the young. Fledging occurs in 35 days.
Want to attract Cooper’s Hawks? Simple – put up a birdfeeder.
Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.