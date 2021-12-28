RICHMOND, Va. — Now we know the mundane truth of what literally lay at the root of this city's grandiose monument to Gen. Robert E. Lee: Confederate pride, local commerce and a whole lot of Masonic tradition.
That was the preliminary message of dozens of items recovered Tuesday from a copper time capsule that had been buried at the monument site in 1887. Chamber of Commerce yearbooks, Masonic bylaws, artifacts from the Civil War, a brochure from a local real estate office (complete with a telephone number: 114) all jam-packed into a copper box that did a surprisingly good job of weathering 134 years.
The big payoff hinted at in news coverage of the time — a "picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin" - turned out not to be an ultrarare photograph. Instead, an engraved double-page spread from Harper's Weekly of 1865 depicting a woman mourning at Lincoln's casket had been folded up and entombed beneath the Confederacy's beloved Lee.
That didn't seem to dampen public interest in Tuesday's event, which was live-streamed and drew media coverage from around the world. The time capsule marks an intriguing epilogue to the tale of the Lee statue, which was transformed last year by protesters and graffiti into an internationally recognized icon of the racial equity movement.
Gov. Ralph Northam, D, ordered the statue removed in September, condemning it as a racist legacy of the Lost Cause. Workers searched for the time capsule then but didn't find it. Another time capsule surfaced earlier this month as the statue's 40-foot stone pedestal was being dismantled. That turned out to be a vanity project placed by several men who designed parts of the monument.
Each attempt to find the official capsule seemed to increase public interest - almost as if its contents would somehow solve the public debate about how to reckon with racial history. Whatever the reason, state historic resources director Julie Langan said widespread fascination with the history of the time capsule was "the most moving part for me."
Conservators carefully unpacked the box Tuesday in front of a swarm of media cameras. Though many of the items were wet and stuck together, they were mostly intact.
"We thought everything would be soup, and it's not soup, so that's great," said Kate Ridgway, archaeological conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Work crews digging up the foundation of the pedestal discovered the box on Monday, sitting in a pool of water in a recess cut into granite.
Ridgway speculated that the copper material of the box had acted as a fungicide and biocide to kill microorganisms that might otherwise have eaten the paper items within.
Her department was short-staffed because of the holidays, so Ridgway came in at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to prepare the 36-pound box for its public reveal. Unable to find any mechanism for opening the copper lid, she decided to cut it off — sacrificing the box, she said, for the sake of the artifacts inside.
She cut three edges of the lid and peered in. Condensation streamed down the sides, so Ridgway put a blotter under the lid, then sealed the entire box into a plastic bag along with sacks of silica gel to absorb moisture.
At 1 p.m., with a host of state officials on hand, Ridgway peeled away the plastic bag and, using a Dremel rotary tool, cut open the fourth edge of the lid. She lifted it off, removed the blotter and exposed the contents to open air. On top — a Minie ball, or Civil War bullet, and a button that appeared to bear a Virginia seal. Conservators whisked them away to dunk into silica gel to halt the oxidation process.
Then Ridgway and Sue Donovan, a conservator with the University of Virginia Library, took turns using small Teflon spatulas to pry apart damp books, pamphlets and envelopes. One of the first books lifted out: the constitution and bylaws of the Lee Camp for Confederate veterans, which once occupied the grounds where the historic resources lab and the state's art and history museums now stand.
Eventually, the tightly packed mound of items was too swollen and stuck together with moisture to pry apart. Conservators decided to cut away one side of the box for better access.
As artifacts slowly emerged, observers checked them against an inventory published at the time of about 60 items contributed by members of the community. Most were on the list.
There was a fragment of a shell from the Battle of Fredericksburg and a cloth ribbon memorializing Lee.
At least two items appeared to be books but were wrapped, tied with string and labeled for mailing, with a message to the local postmaster to contact one William B. Isaacs - a local Masonic leader - if no one picked them up.
There was a guide to the merchants and manufacturers of Richmond and two volumes of annual reports from the local Chamber of Commerce; copies of local Daily Dispatch newspapers, at least one from 1868; a book entitled "Detailed Minutiae of Soldier Life in the Army of Northern Virginia"; a memorial volume about the Army of Northern Virginia; a small Bible with an 1883 dime stuck to the cover; and a Richmond city guide from 1881.
Dale Brumfield, a local historian and author who had extensively researched the time capsule, was asked what he thought the residents of Richmond - reaching across the gulf of years from one time of divisiveness and social reckoning to another - were trying to communicate.
He rolled back his eyes and imitated a snore.
"I'm not surprised about the Lincoln picture," Brumfield said, noting that it would have been exceedingly unlikely for such a photograph to exist and to have survived. But he said he was fascinated by two small wood carvings - one of a Confederate battle flag, the other a Masonic compass - that contemporary accounts said were made from the remains of a tree that once grew over Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson's grave.
Jackson's widow had wanted to cut down the tree around 1884, Brumfield said, "and there were screams of sacrilege from the Confederate veteran types." A compromise was reached, and wood from the tree was used to make walking sticks and other mementos prized by Jackson's admirers.
Otherwise, though, most of the items appeared strikingly impersonal - though it will take time for conservators to catalogue and preserve them. Many of the paper items will be frozen and then slowly dried out using silica gel and blotters.
Ridgway said the items probably weren't intended to send a message to future generations because there is no record that anyone expected them to be dug back up. In that sense, she said, the collection is not technically a time capsule.
"Calling it a 'cornerstone box' is more accurate," she said.
State officials were unclear Tuesday on the eventual fate of the items. Northam has suggested they be displayed in a museum, but no formal plans have been announced. That leaves the artifacts in a limbo similar to that of the memorials that protesters had placed around the Lee statue last year, commemorating Black and Brown victims of violence and police brutality.
Those much newer artifacts were gathered up by state officials and are being stored in boxes in a warehouse outside Richmond.
Meanwhile, workers continue to dig up the foundations of the Lee memorial's pedestal on Monument Avenue. Devon Henry, who owns the company hired to remove most of Richmond's Confederate memorials, said Tuesday that his workers are still on the lookout for any more unexpected Lee time capsules.
"Devon, you promised me - no more, right?" Ridgway said as Henry watched her sweat over the last few artifacts in the box.
"Did I?" he said.
"Yes," she replied. "Say it!"
"We're still working," Henry said.
"Arrrgh, you're killing me," Ridgway said.
