Tuesday’s closings and delays
11th Judicial Court - Aztec - 2 Hour Delay
11th Judicial Court - Farmington - 2 Hour Delay
11th Judicial DA Farmington Div 1 - 2 Hour Delay
13th Judicial Court - Sandoval - 2 Hour Delay
1st District Court - Santa Fe - Closed
1st District Court - Tierra Amarilla - Closed
8th Judicial District Court Taos - 2 Hour Delay
APS East Mountain Schools - Closed Today
Aztec Magistrate Court - 2 Hour Delay
Aztec Municipal Schools - Remote Learning Only
Bag n Hand Food Pantry - Closed Tuesday
Bernalillo Public Schools - 2 Hour Delay
Bloomfield Municipal Court - 2 Hour Delay
Bloomfield Schools - 2 Hour Delay, No AM Pre-K
Chama Valley Independent Schools - Closed
Cimarron Municipal Schools - 2 Hour Delay
City Of Aztec - Open at 10 a.m.
City of Bloomfield - 2 Hour Delay
City Of Santa Fe - Open at 10 a.m.
Creation Station Daycare and Dev Ctr Chimayo - Open at 10 a.m.
Creative Kids Childcare Center - 2 Hour Delay
Cuba Independent Schools - Remote Learning Only
Española Public Schools - 2 Hour Delay
Estancia Valley Classical Academy - 2 Hour Delay
Farmington Magistrate Court - 2 Hour Delay
Farmington Municipal Schools - 2 Hour Delay
Grace Baptist Academy - 2 Hour Delay - No AM Kindergarten
Holy Child Catholic School 2 Hour Delay
Institute of American Indian Arts - Closed
Jemez Valley Public Schools - 2 Hour Delay
La Casita Preschool - 2 Hour Delay
La Tierra Montessori School - 2 Hour Delay
Learning Curve Child Development Center - Closed
Little Warriors Daycare Learning Center - Open at 10 a.m.
McCurdy Charter School - 2 Hour Delay
Mora Independent Schools - 2 Hour Delay
Moriarty Magistrate Court - Closed
Moriarty-Edgewood Schools - Closed
Ms. Cohen's Homeschool Classroom - Closed
Navajo Housing Authority - 2 Hour Delay
Navajo Nation Government - 2 Hour Delay
New Mexico School for the Deaf - 2 hour delay Santa Fe Campus -No Buses
NMHU Farmington Campus - NM Highlands Farmington Campus - Open at 10 a.m.
New Mexico School for the Arts - Closed
New Mexico Secretary of State - 2 Hour Delay
New Mexico State Personnel - Closed
New Mexico Supreme Court Building - Closed
North Central Solid Waste Authority - Admin and all Transfer Stations on 2 Hour Delay. Expect delay on pickup
Pecos Independent Schools - Closed
Pecos Municipal Offices - Closed
Peñasco Independent Schools - Remote Learning Only
PHA Promiseland - 2 Hour Delay
Pinon Hills Academy - 2 Hour Delay
Pojoaque Valley Public Schools - 2 Hour Delay
Pueblo of Jemez - 2 Hour Delay
Red River Valley Charter School - Remote Learning Only
Rio Arriba County Employees - Española - 2 Hour Delay
Rio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla - 2 Hour Delay
Rio Arriba Magistrate Court - Open at 10 a.m.
Rio Arriba Magistrate Court Chama - Closed
Rio Grande School - Closed
Roots and Wings Community School - Remote Learning Only
San Juan Community College - Open at 10 a.m.
Santa Fe County Magistrate Court - Closed
Santa Fe Community College - Closed
Santa Fe County Offices - 2 Hour Delay
Santa Fe Higher Education Center - Closed
Santa Fe Indian School Buses - 2 Hour Delay
Santa Fe Public Schools - Closed
Santa Fe Prep - Closed
Santa Fe Waldorf School - Closed
Santa Fe YMCA - Closed
Santo Nino Regional Catholic School - Closed
St. Michael's High School - Closed
Summit Child Development Center - 2 Hour Delay
Taos Academy - 2 Hour Delay
Taos Integrated School of Arts - 2 Hour Delay
Taos International School - Remote Learning Only
Taos Magistrate Court - 2 Hour Delay
Taos Municipal Schools - 2 Hour Delay
The Tutorial School - Closed
Tierra Encantada Charter - Closed
UNM Taos - 2 Hour Delay
Valles Caldera National Preserve Offices - Closed
Valles Caldera National Preserve - Closed
West Las Vegas Schools - 2 Hour Delay for Valley Schools and students and staff who travel from out of town