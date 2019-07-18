Artist Judy Chicago celebrates her 80th birthday this weekend with the grand opening of Through the Flower Art Space, a small museum in Belen, New Mexico, dedicated to her career. Chicago burst onto the national and international art scenes in the 1970s with The Dinner Party, an unabashedly feminist (and feminine) take on women’s achievements that thrilled some viewers and alienated others. Four decades later, the woman and her work still inspire strong feelings in critics — as she laughs all the way into the history books. Staff writer Jennifer Levin visited with Chicago in her studio in advance of the opening. On the cover is…
||||