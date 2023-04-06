When did the vote to shutter take place?
How many people are on the board? How often does it meet? Was the vote 7-2 or what?
When were staffers and other affected people notified?
What sort of a hole do you think this leaves in Santa Fe?
How do you feel, personally, to see something you love cease to exist?
How long have you been in your current roles?
Why the sudden shutdown? Simply a lack of funding?
How else are you getting the word out? Website doesn't mention yet.
What reactions have you received when telling people?
Can you give me any numbers, in terms of the percentage of funding or money you lost?
Just curious for the staffers: Was tomorrow the end of a workweek? There will be no severance, right?
In your mind, what is CCA's legacy in Santa Fe? How did it change this place?
Center for Contemporary Arts of Santa Fe is shutting down after 44 years, stating it didn't receive enough donations to mitigage the damage wrought by the pandemic.
“This tough decision did not come lightly,” Danyelle Means, CCA's executive director and head curator, states in a news release. “For a nonprofit institution that operates independently of state support, the annual donations needed to sustainably continue operating was not enough, especially in the wake of challenges from pandemic closures and reduced attendance.”
CCA's board of directors voted recently to shutter the arts organization after considering a similar move in December 2021, according to the news release. Then, the board opted to keep CCA open in hopes of a post-pandemic recovery.
Thursday is CCA's final day of operation. As of Thursday afternoon, CCA's website didn't mention the shutdown and still promoted upcoming events.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Mission
CCA celebrates creativity across the arts, humanities and sciences by generating transformative experiences designed to ignite minds and connect people.
History
Forty+ years ago The Center for Contemporary Arts of Santa Fe (CCA) was founded as a grassroots organization with a vision to enhance our cultural landscape and better the lives of our neighbors in Santa Fe. That vision continues to thrive today, and we embrace all of the ways this mission continues to inform and grow our contribution to the vibrant cultural landscape of our unique community. From our inception in 1979, CCA has been a staple of the Santa Fe arts and culture scene, providing transformational experiences for the entire community. As one of the oldest artist-centered organizations in the American Southwest, CCA draws more than 65,000 visitors annually for independent films, exhibitions, performances and education/public programs.
The first art show in CCA’s gallery space was held in 1985, and has since showcased artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Goldsworthy, Jenny Holzer, James Luna and many regionally-based artists, such as interdisciplinary art collective Postcommodity, Judy Tuwaletstiwa, Tom Joyce and more. In 2011, CCA showcased Meow Wolf’s groundbreaking exhibition, The Due Return. The complex, fully interactive, large-scale ship and “immersive alien environment” aimed to “submerge the audience into a fully-operating fictional world” and aided in the development of their Santa Fe-based permanent installation, the House of Eternal Return.
CCA has shown over 4,000 films and has brought countless filmmakers and performers to speak, enriching the movie-going experience, including Ethan Hawke, Al Pacino, Laurie Anderson, Gus Van Sant, Nagisa Oshima, Charles Burnett, Alex Cox, Jim Jarmusch, and many more.
There is no single exhibition event or film series that could illustrate the breadth of CCA’s place in cultivating and sharing exciting creative visions in Santa Fe. At its heart, the CCA is not just a center for the contemporary arts, but a center for its local, vibrant community.
