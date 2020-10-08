The Santa Fe New Mexican is seeking a motivated individual to join the Pre-Press team. Working on the production of multiple New Mexican publications, including our daily newspaper, as well as a wide variety of commercial publications and products.
The ideal candidate must have an Associate degree (or 2 years of relevant work experience). Must be highly motivated, have an acute attention to detail, and able to excel under pressure. Must have excellent communication skills, be computer proficient on both MAC and Windows Operating systems. Have experience with Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Acrobat. Be knowledgeable with CMYK separations; have an understanding of 2-up, 4-up and 8-up page imposition and have experience with CTP output.
Selected candidate will:
- Communicate between departments, and with commercial customers.
- Build and paginate jobs accordingly.
- Download files from our FTP site and enter them into our pagination system.
- Review files, check separations, and approve for printing.
- Operate, troubleshoot, and maintain plate-making equipment; CTP image-setters, processors, benders, and printers as needed in the daily production of the newspaper.
This position is located at our One New Mexican Plaza, Santa Fe location (off Frontage Road near I-25), and is the evening shift (5:00 PM – 1:00 AM, Saturday – Wednesday). Compensation DOE. Selected candidate will be eligible to participate in our comprehensive benefits package after probationary period.
Email cover letter and resume’ to:
Dan Gomez, Prepress Manager
The New Mexican is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Family Friendly employer. We eVerify.