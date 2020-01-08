The Santa Fe New Mexican is looking for an experienced arts reporter for its award-winning arts-and-culture magazine Pasatiempo. THE source for thoughtful, engaging arts writing in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, this weekly covers a small but diverse city with an outsized arts scene, including the Santa Fe Opera, more than a dozen theater companies, multiple classical music festivals, the original Meow Wolf, 250-plus galleries, multiple art markets, more than two dozen museums and a vibrant music scene.
The candidate must be a confident reporter who knows what questions to ask and where to find the answers. Also required: to be curious, inventive, detail oriented, have a solid knowledge of the arts, and at least five years of professional experience writing about them. In your hands, a blurb should be informative and fun to read. Alternative story forms and long stories that spin a tale worth reading, second nature. Finally, openness to coaching and an enthusiasm for the job is absolutely necessary.
Send a cover letter, a resume, and links to five of your best arts clips to Pasatiempo Editor Tracy Mobley-Martinez at tmobley-martinez@sfnewmexican.com. No phone calls please.
The Santa Fe New Mexican has been the source for news in Northern New Mexico since 1849. It is locally owned and independent and offers an opportunity that includes a comprehensive and competitive compensation package. Be a part of "The City Different"!