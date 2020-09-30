The New Mexican has a full time opening for the right person who can manage our production dock newspaper distributions. Carriers and bundle haulers (about 40 per night) come to pick up The New Mexican, The Albuquerque Journal, the Wall Street Journal and USA Today, and more. It’s a night job with hours starting at 11:00 PM. Job requirements are that you verify the number of papers for each pickup and can lift up to 25 pounds repeatedly, as well as being on your feet for most of your shift. Good communication skills and accurate paperwork are a necessity. Other duties include recycling and keeping the dock area clean and neat. You must also have a good driving record and the selected candidate must pass a pre-employment drug test.
The New Mexican is an equal opportunity employer and a Family Friendly Employer. We eVerify. We offer a comprehensive and competitive compensation and benefit package and we’ve been getting the news out to New Mexicans since 1849.
Send your letter of interest and resume’ to mreichard@sfnewmexican.com or apply on-line at sfnm.co/sfnmjobs