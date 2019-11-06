The New Mexican, the daily newspaper for Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, needs permanent full-time employees in our printing facility. We have one of the largest printing plants in New Mexico and print 50-60 publications every month. Our packaging department team makes sure that the product is ready to be delivered by inserting flyers, manning the binding machine for magazine products, getting the finished product ready for delivery or pick up. This job does require some lifting and periods of standing. We train. Our training program includes wage increases as each step is completed. This can be a long-term career and we have folks who have been with us for more than 20 years. Benefits are many. The New Mexican is a family-owned business that has been in existence since 1849. We operate 10-hour shifts and a 4 day work week. The New Mexican is an equal opportunity employer and has been recognized as a Family Friendly business since 2017. We eVerify. http://sfnm.co/sfnmjobs