Seeking visual journalist employing visual techniques to tell multimedia stories.
Strong technical skills with digital media and equipment, superior news and ethical judgment. Ability to learn new skills and techniques as media develops.
Responsibilities include using digital storytelling tools to tell stories in various mediums including: video, audio, slideshow, livestream, social media and more as they develop. Digital Enterprise Photographers also aid in the maintenance, and operations of The New Mexican's digital properties. Perform duties as assigned.
Excellent working knowledge of photojournalism and photographic equipment, including video, audio, software and other multimedia tools. Strong knowledge of Photo Shop, FTP services, video editing software. Ability to recognize the need for new skills and to learn them. Strong verbal and written skills. Ability to collect accurate information from news subjects. Ability to develop stories independently.
Essential functions
- Photograph, video or otherwise digitally document newsworthy events, issues and situations for visual impact, timeliness, significance and context.
- Approach stories proactively with an eye for expanding the depth and nuance of a story both in text and visual media.
- Develop original story ideas that take advantage of visual tools available to the team in consultation with team members, pitch them and execute them on time.
- Serve as part of the Digital Enterprise Team, maintaining, developing The New Mexican's digital properties while expanding its reach and audience.
- Work on social media projects that leverage visual skills.
- Meet deadline and communicate efficiently with team members throughout the newsroom.
- Perform other duties as assigned by supervisors.
- Write complete and accurate photo captions to organization style.
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience. Five years' experience at a newspaper preferred. Team leadership experience sought. Multilingual and multicultural skills a plus.
Submit résumé, cover letters and links to previous work to Henry M. Lopez hlopez@sfnewmexican.com