THE NEW MEXICAN, the daily news source for Northern New Mexico, is looking for that combination of sales and digital/print media savvy to join our advertising team.  This full-time, permanent position offers an opportunity to actively work with clients on marketing plans and developing creative ads, while providing excellent customer service.  We have compelling digital solutions, award-winning products and an exciting, team-oriented environment. 

That's where you come in!

If you:

  1. Understand that print has a powerful impact and long-standing benefit to our customers and community, and
  2. You know how social media and digital content works across all demographics, and
  3. You know how to build relationships based on trust and performance,

Then - You should:

  • Apply today!
  • You'll start with an established book of business - customers who want and need your skills.
  • You'll have realistic goals, multiple opportunities to network, meet people and create unique presentations.
  • You'll seek out new business opportunities, participate in new product launches and thrive in a supportive and fast-paced department.

There is much more to this position, which is based in beautiful downtown Santa Fe, the "City Different"!  The New Mexican is an equal opportunity employer that offers a comprehensive and competitive compensation and benefit package.  We are a New Mexico Family Friendly Employer, locally owned and independent and have been serving our community since 1849.

Send your resume' to: wortega@sfnewmexican.com or apply on-line at SFNM.co/sfnmjobs

