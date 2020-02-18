THE NEW MEXICAN, the daily news source for Northern New Mexico, is looking for that combination of sales and digital/print media savvy to join our advertising team. This full-time, permanent position offers an opportunity to actively work with clients on marketing plans and developing creative ads, while providing excellent customer service. We have compelling digital solutions, award-winning products and an exciting, team-oriented environment.
That's where you come in!
If you:
- Understand that print has a powerful impact and long-standing benefit to our customers and community, and
- You know how social media and digital content works across all demographics, and
- You know how to build relationships based on trust and performance,
Then - You should:
- Apply today!
- You'll start with an established book of business - customers who want and need your skills.
- You'll have realistic goals, multiple opportunities to network, meet people and create unique presentations.
- You'll seek out new business opportunities, participate in new product launches and thrive in a supportive and fast-paced department.
There is much more to this position, which is based in beautiful downtown Santa Fe, the "City Different"! The New Mexican is an equal opportunity employer that offers a comprehensive and competitive compensation and benefit package. We are a New Mexico Family Friendly Employer, locally owned and independent and have been serving our community since 1849.
Send your resume' to: wortega@sfnewmexican.com or apply on-line at SFNM.co/sfnmjobs