Work with our subscribers and potential customers in-person, by phone or email.
The ideal person:
* Listens, asks questions and addresses concerns
* Has the ability to write and type clears messages for carriers
* Feels comfortable working with computers
This is a full-time, hourly position with great benefits.
Bilingual is a plus but not required
Send résumé and cover letter to mchavez@sfnewmexican.com or
apply at sfnm.co/sfnmjobs.
The New Mexican, Inc., is a locally owned and independent newspaper in operation since 1849.
The editorial, advertising and administrative offices are housed in our downtown Santa Fe offices at 202 E. Marcy Street.
Our circulation and production departments are headquartered at our state-of-the-art facility at 1 New Mexican Plaza on the southside of Santa Fe.
The New Mexican, Inc. offers a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and is one of the largest employers in Santa Fe County.
You can apply for a position with The New Mexican on-line at http://sfnm.co/sfnmjobs. Or bring your resume’ to one of our buildings.
The New Mexican, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and is recognized as a New Mexico Family Friendly company.