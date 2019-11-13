The New Mexican has a full-time job opportunity available immediately for a District Circulation Manager. This position requires some previous management and/or newspaper carrier experience; a valid New Mexico driver’s license with a safe driving record, good customer service skills and the ability to use computer programs comfortably.
Responsibilities include: maintaining good communication with our home delivery carriers to insure optimal customer service and minimal complaints; interviewing and training new carriers; auditing routes for accuracy and services; overseeing all starts, stops and service issues within the district.
This position may require some lifting, bending, climbing stairs, the ability to comfortably climb in and out of a vehicle frequently. Other duties as needed by the Circulation Director and Home Delivery Manager.
And, you have to read The New Mexican daily!
The New Mexican is an equal opportunity employer that offers a competitive and comprehensive compensation package. We eVerify.