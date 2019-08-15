The New Mexican, a seven-day newspaper and commercial printing operation, needs an

Assistant Press Operator to join our staff.

The training program offers multiple-step pay increases as the assistant advances in learning the trade.

The selected candidate will:

• work in pressroom loading paper rolls

• monitor web tension

• learn to read press layout

Requirements:

• good visual acuity

• ability to identify misregistration

• be able to stand for long periods of time

• ability to lift up to 75 pounds

Salary based on prior related experience.

Permanent employees qualify for benefits package after probationary period.

Submit application Tim Cramer - email: tcramer@sfnewmexican.com

Or drop in at 1 New Mexican Plaza (off I-25 frontage road)

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE