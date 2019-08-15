The New Mexican, a seven-day newspaper and commercial printing operation, needs an
Assistant Press Operator to join our staff.
The training program offers multiple-step pay increases as the assistant advances in learning the trade.
The selected candidate will:
• work in pressroom loading paper rolls
• monitor web tension
• learn to read press layout
Requirements:
• good visual acuity
• ability to identify misregistration
• be able to stand for long periods of time
• ability to lift up to 75 pounds
Salary based on prior related experience.
Permanent employees qualify for benefits package after probationary period.
Submit application Tim Cramer - email: tcramer@sfnewmexican.com
Or drop in at 1 New Mexican Plaza (off I-25 frontage road)
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE