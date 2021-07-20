The Santa Fe New Mexican, your daily newspaper with offices located in downtown Santa Fe, has an immediate need for an accounting professional. This position reports directly to the Director of Financial Services and is responsible for daily posting of Advertising Payments, handling collections, creating and distributing monthly Advertising Statements and daily invoices. You'll also set up and monitor client accounts and work with the Advertising Team and clients to get Billing and other information to them as needed.
Additionally, this position is responsible for organizing and posting all Accounts Payable and producing weekly check runs for both The New Mexican, Inc. and The Taos News and for processing ACH payments through the bank.
Extensive experience in a business office is required - a minimum of 5 years direct experience in Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable. A minimum of Intermediate experience with MSOffice and Outlook. Ability to analyze client and vendor account activity and resolve discrepancies, make credit or debit adjustments. Excellent verbal and written communication skills required with successful and pleasant demeanor with coworkers and clientele. Ability to multi-task a must.
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: Dependent on experience and skills
COVID-19 considerations: We are maintaining a clean and safe work environment by twice daily cleaning, requiring any visitors to the building to be masked, etc.
The New Mexican has been spreading the news since 1849 and is an equal opportunity employer and a 2021 Gold Level Family Friendly Employer.
Please send resume’ to: scahoon@sfnewmexican.com