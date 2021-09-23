The Santa Fe New Mexican, your daily newspaper for Northern New Mexico, needs a Accountant/Bookkeeper to handle our Circulation revenue, etc.
This position reports directly to the Director of Financial Services. Responsibilities include:
1. Daily posting of Circulation Payments.
2. Creating and mailing monthly Circulation Statements.
3. Setting up and monitor client accounts.
4. Working with the Circulation Team and customers as needed.
5. Compiling reports and create journal entries at month end.
6. Processing ACH payments through the bank weekly.
Additionally, this position is responsible to organize and post month end GL entries from submitted reports and assist with bookkeeping for multiple business books.
We need someone with:
- A. Extensive experience in a business office.
- B. Who has a minimum of 5 years direct experience in General Bookkeeping through journal entry and account reconciliation.
- C. A minimum of Intermediate experience with MSOffice and Outlook.
- D. The ability to analyze client and vendor account activity and resolve discrepancies, make credit or debit adjustments.
- E. Excellent verbal and written communication skills and a pleasant demeanor with coworkers and clientele.
- F. The ability to multi-task (a must).
- G. An accounting degree but we will accept direct accounting experience.
The New Mexican has been providing the daily news to New Mexicans since 1849. Our modern office is located in downtown Santa Fe and all it has to offer. We’re a Family Friendly employer and offer a wide range of benefits and a comprehensive compensation package.
Please send your resume’ and salary requirements to: wredic@sfnewmexican.com or complete our on-line application at: sfnm.co/sfnmjobs. The New Mexican is an equal opportunity employer.