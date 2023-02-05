Capital High School qualified three wrestlers in the girls division for the State Wrestling Championships in two weeks.

At the District 1 meet in Farmington on Friday and Saturday, the Lady Jaguars earned runner-up finishes from Alyssa Sandoval (107 pounds) and Anika Rodriguez (165), while Jennifer Guerra took fourth at 132. The top seven placers in each region earn automatic bids to the state championships on Feb. 17 and 18, and two wild card entries will fill out the 16-wrestler bracket.

Sandoval rolled to the finals, recording a technical fall and a pair of pins before getting pinned by Miyamura’s Lorianna Piestewa in the first period. Rodriguez lost a heartbreaker to Albuquerque Volcano Vista’s Chelsea Rivera in a 3-2 overtime battle.

Popular in the Community