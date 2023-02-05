Capital High School qualified three wrestlers in the girls division for the State Wrestling Championships in two weeks.
At the District 1 meet in Farmington on Friday and Saturday, the Lady Jaguars earned runner-up finishes from Alyssa Sandoval (107 pounds) and Anika Rodriguez (165), while Jennifer Guerra took fourth at 132. The top seven placers in each region earn automatic bids to the state championships on Feb. 17 and 18, and two wild card entries will fill out the 16-wrestler bracket.
Sandoval rolled to the finals, recording a technical fall and a pair of pins before getting pinned by Miyamura’s Lorianna Piestewa in the first period. Rodriguez lost a heartbreaker to Albuquerque Volcano Vista’s Chelsea Rivera in a 3-2 overtime battle.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe High will have a girls representative in Myranda Peña at the 126 class with a fourth-place finish. Alana Juarez has an outside shot at getting into the 132 division after placing eighth. Los Alamos had the strongest day out of Northern schools, as it qualified five wrestlers for state — Gala Nelson (100), Emmeline Weaver (107), Wendy Sheppard (132), Jade Blackhart (145) and Natalie Crawford (152).
Dave Caldwell had a lot to be happy about this weekend.
Santa Fe Prep’s head swimming and diving coach saw his girls team take third place in the Region 2 Championships on Saturday, and he got some good news about his son, Ethan Caldwell. The sophomore was named a captain on the Randolph College men’s lacrosse team for the upcoming season. Caldwell, a 2021 Prep graduate, saw significant playing time as a freshman in 2022 for the NCAA Division III school in Virginia. He started 10 of 16 games and finished with 10 goals.
Ethan also was an academic Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection last year and has made the school’s dean’s list for three straight semesters.
Most college baseball and softball teams head to warmer climes to start their regular season schedules, sort of their way of avoiding polar vortexes and the sound of frosty grass cracking underfoot in the outfield.
In the case of eight small-school softball teams, Los Lunas was the perfect destination to launch the 2023 campaign. The South Central Regional Challenge was held over the weekend at the Los Lunas Sports Complex, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Albuquerque.
New Mexico Highlands, Western New Mexico, Simon Fraser, Adams State, Colorado State-Pueblo, UT-Permian Basin, West Texas A&M and Fort Lewis participated in a three-day round-robin event held on two fields from the early morning to late afternoon ending with Sunday’s final round.
It was a homecoming for Fort Lewis sophomore Alex Tenorio, a graduate of Los Lunas High School. A starter in every game during her freshman season, she’s part of a team photo on the team’s website — a photo that underscores the need to find warmer weather this time of year. The entire Fort Lewis team is grouped together in several inches of snow.
This tournament was held in New Mexico last year, as well, at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Regional Sports Complex in Albuquerque.
Speaking of escaping the cold, the NMHU baseball team did just that by playing a season-opening four-game set at Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas, over the weekend. It didn’t go well, as the Cowboys were swept by a combined score of 46-13.
The team’s home opener is later this week against former Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival Fort Hays State in a pair of doubleheaders starting Friday at Brandt Field in Las Vegas, N.M.
The University of New Mexico baseball team gets its season started later this month when it again takes part in the College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz., starting Feb. 17. The Lobos open against No. 18 Oregon State.