Boys basketball
Capital 82, St. Michael's 40
What happened: It was 10-all late in the first quarter when the Jaguars' pressure got to the Horsemen on Tuesday. Capital scored eight of the last 10 points of the quarter, then used a 12-2 run late in the second quarter to build a 41-18 lead. After taking a 52-26 lead into halftime, the Jaguars kept pouring it on after that in the nondistrict game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.
Standouts: T.J. Sanchez scored 23 first-half points before cooling off and finishing with 35. Dominic Luna hit three 3-pointers and added 14. Thomas Wood scored eight of his 10 points in the first half, and Rico Gurule had eight.
What's next: Capital (7-1) heads to the Eddie Peña Classic in Grants, starting Thursday. St. Michael's (5-4) plays Santa Fe High in a "home" game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Friday.
Pecos 83, Estancia 48
What happened: The Panthers were explosive in the opening quarter, taking a 32-9 lead as they hit five of their seven 3-pointers in that stretch. Senior Anthony Armijo was the chief contributor of that, hitting three of his five triples in the first as he finished with 22 points. After that, Pecos shared the ball as four players reached double figures by the end of the night and the team collected 16 steals on the defensive end.
Standouts: Sophomore Isaiah Sandoval stepped and scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, while Xavier Padilla led Pecos with 27 points — all inside the 3-point line. Ismael Villegas capped the double-digit scoring list with 10.
What's next: The Panthers (5-1) take on Cuba at home Saturday.
Girls basketball
Coronado 47, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 19
What happened: The Wild Wolves once again struggled to score, and the Lady Leopards took advantage of that all night long in a nondistrict game in Gallina. Desert Academy/Waldorf managed just one point in the first quarter and three more in the second as Coronado took a 29-4 lead into the half. The Wild Wolves finally broke through with 13 points in the third, but managed just one bucket the rest of the way.
Standouts: Coronado's Raegan Cordova led the Lady Leopards with 14 points. Olivia Rigatti carried Desert Academy/Waldorf with 10 points.
What's next: Coronado (2-5) heads to the Jemez Valley Lady Warrior Tournament on Thursday, playing the host school. The Wild Wolves (1-5) won't see the court again until 2020, when they play in their own Wild Wolves Round-Robin Tournament on Jan. 9.
