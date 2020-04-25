Grampo Caralampio was sitting en la cocina esa mañana escuchando el radio. He was listening to his canciones favoritas en el Hit Parade. Le gustaba cantar right along con ellas as they played on the radio. That morning, en particular, estaba escuchando the latest hit a la honda that season: “Witch Doctor.” Grama Cuca was out of the house en la iglesia de manera que grampo was all alone con el Canutito.
He began to sing a todo mariachi: “I told the witch doctor, I was in love with you. Le dije al brujo que te amaba a ti and he said: ‘U, I, U, A-A, ting-teng, walla-walla, bing-bang. U, I, U, A-A, ting-teng, walla-walla, bing-bang’.” He was so busy cantando la canción del witch doctor que no se dio cuenta that Canutito had dragged himself pa’la cocina.
Grampo estaba un poco embarrassed de que el Canutito had caught him en las moras, singing como un teenager. Canutito didn’t even say anything to him porque Grama Cuca had often told him que los boys no hacen mature tan rápido como las girls. She used to say que los boys don’t reach maturity hasta que no tenían como 60 years de edad.
Canutito just looked at him y le dijo: “Grampo, estoy enfermo,” y se cayó en el suelo. Grampo didn’t know what to do with the collapsed little boy on the floor de manera que he just picked him up y lo acostó en la cama. He felt la frente del muchito to see if Canutito had any fever pero no parecía that he had any. Entonces grampo thought que maybe la calentura was down in Canutito’s chest so tomó la botella de Vicks that grama always kept arriba de la mesita by the bed and he rubbed it en el pecho del sleepy boy.
He went pa’trás pa’la cocina and he turned down la música del Hit Parade para no molestar al muchachito durmiendo. He put on el radio muy suavecito para escuchar la música del “Tijuana Taxi” por el Herb Alpert. Después del media hora, grampo thought that he had heard un ruido allá en el bedroom pero when Canutito didn’t come in, grampo went back a escuchar su Hit Parade.
Grampo had just started to sing along con la canción “Tequila a Media Noche” when he looked up and saw Canutito coming slowly down the hall con los ojos medios cerrãos feeling his way along the wall como un hombre ciego.
“¡Virgen de los desamparãos!” grampo whispered to himself, looking at the little boy trastraveando por el pasillo. “I wonder if the fever made my little boy go blind.”
Grampo continued to observe the boy coming toward him, staggering con las manos adelante como un Frankenstein. He had heard que en algunos lugares the people a veces se hacían ciegos porque tenían calentura but he had never heard of it happening aquí en esta parte de Nuevo México.
As Canutito came closer to him, grampo looked at him todo nervioso and he asked him: “¿Qué te pasa, m’hijo? Why are you walking around con los ojos cerrãos?”
“Oh grampo,” Canutito replied, still con los ojos cerrãos, “After I woke up en la cama I saw la botella de Vicks en la mesita and I rubbed some en mi frente and then under my eyes y ahora no los puedo abrir. Grampo just give un sigh of relief …
