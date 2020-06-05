No más faltaban a few more days antes del fin del mes. Grama Cuca andaba toda busy limpiando la casa. Ella tenía que estar certain to clean the whole house very well porque sus hermanas eran muy particulares. Every time that her sisters came over con sus familias, siempre usaban guantes blancos and then they would run their white gloves por todo el furniture para ver si estaba dusty.
Grama Cuca hustled and bustled por toda la casa dosteando todo con mucho cuidado because her sisters would move mountains nomás para hallar una poquita de tierra under them. And the worst part era que las familias de sus hermanas would track un bonche de zoquete into the house hasta que parecía como un pigpen. Grama wasn’t too fond de los trochiles with mud all over.
Esa mañana she was making the beds para toda la familia. Mientras que tendía las camas, she was trying to figure out dónde iba dormir cada persona. She thought que she might put a su brother-in-law as far away de su cuarto de dormir as possible porque él sí roncaba something awful. El snoring de su cuñão used to shake hasta los meros ráfetes del techo and she wasn’t sure if those rafters would hold much longer.
Canutito happened to walk into the bedroom en ese momento as grama straightened out las sábanas on the bed. He watched her smoothing down las fundas that covered the pillows. He coughed para agarrar su atención and then he began: “Grama, if all of those tíos y tías y primos y primas are coming over a visitarnos, ¿dónde voy a dormir yo?”
Grama Cuca stopped smoothing down the pillow cases y miró a Canutito. “Vamos a ver,” she mused, “Sí ponemos a los grandes en los bedrooms and we stick your cousins to sleep debajo de la mesa en la cocina, I think que podemos acomodarlos a todos just fine. Pero that means que el único free space va a ser el laundry room del pantry. Sí, I think que that will do muy bien.”
Canutito looked at her todo startled. “I don’t remember seeing una cama en el pantry,” he said. He paused y luego he added: “and I don’t think que we can move una cama in there porque no hay suficiente lugar for a bed between la washing machine y los pickle jars en el shelf.”
Grama said, “Leave it up to me, m’hijo. I’ll find a way of making un cuartito de dormir just for you. I just have to think un poco primero.”
Canutito walked away muy despacito, wondering just how Grama Cuca could put una camita entre la máquina de lavar y los frascos de pepinos.
Esa tarde though, cuando abrió la puerta del pantry, there was a nice, little bed allí en un corner del cuarto. He sat on it y estaba muy firme, just as he liked it. That night he slept so comfortably, away de todo el snoring de la familia en su makeshift camita en el pantry.
En la mañana when he got up, Canutito started to take off the sheets y las fresadas de su camita and he found out that Grama Cuca that placed su tabla de planchar entre dos sillas and it was on that ironing board that he had slept una noche muy suave. Canutito smiled porque su grama era muy clever …
