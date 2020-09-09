Tristan was found in Española Humane’s overnight drop box. While he was sweet and interactive, his sensitive spirit didn’t mix well with the shelter environment. He was reactive in a kennel and his pent-up energy didn’t show well with potential adopters. Medication to calm his frazzled nerves didn’t stem the tide of his anxiety. After a month in the shelter’s care without any real chances at adoption, he needed a nurturing, calm foster home where he could relax and where his true potential could shine.
Charlotte Jusinksi of Santa Fe has fostered other behaviorally challenged adult dogs, resulting in perfect adoption placements. Española Humane knew Charlotte could be Tristan’s magic maker. Tristan also had a little magic up his sleeve, because before long, he wooed Charlotte into adopting him.
Tristan has been in his forever him with Charlotte for over a month.
"I couldn't have asked for better support from Española Humane,” Charlotte wrote. “There was never a question about whether or not they would care for him; he needed help, and he got it. It was true when the staff found him in the overnight drop box in July, it was true when he was anxious in his kennel, and it was true when he needed a surgery to fix his leg. I'm forever indebted to Española Humane for saving him, getting him to me, and helping keep him with me.”
If you are interested in helping adult dogs overcome challenges, apply on the website.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Montoya is a beautiful German shepherd mix is about 1 year old and weighs 55 pounds. Montoya is playful and loves everybody. Plus, he enjoys his daily leash walks and running around the dog park.
Zeus is a handsome cat who is almost 2 years old. Zeus weighs about 12 pounds. He likes being petted and seeks attention from his favorite people. Zeus also likes hiding and personal time to relax.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Kirk Douglas, a malamute, is 2 years old and weighs 57 pounds.
Calypso arrived with a ruptured eye and she was so tiny and fragile. She is missing and eye but acts like any other cuddly kitten wanting to play and snuggle.
The Horse Shelter: Alba is a 23-year-old, light roan mare who enjoys a good grooming and participating in volunteer classes. She is starting to enjoy being around people more and is learning groundwork with our volunteers. Alba is available as nonriding companion horse and her fee is $250. There are many other horses available for adoption or sponsorship at the Horse Shelter. Call 505-471-6179 for more information or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Mister is a handsome Maine coon mix, is 5 years old and is FIV-positive. Mister had a history of nipping, and it has taken several months for him to learn better manners. He gets along with some cats, but his ideal home would be with an experienced adult and no children or other pets. If you would like to meet Mister, call for an appointment.
Bitsy and Bertha were raised in a foster home and are very well socialized. Both have terrific personalities and love to play and snuggle together. Bertha has the biggest eyes, the biggest heart and the biggest personality. Bitsy is extremely playful, confident and outgoing. She has adorable Turkish Van markings. Bitsy and Bertha are available for viewing at the adoption center in Petco.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.